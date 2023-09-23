Swyft Filings Review: Best Choice for Your Business?

Registering a business can be exhilarating, but navigating the legal obligations can often feel daunting. That’s where Swyft Filings steps in. Swyft Filings is an online legal service that aids entrepreneurs in handling the legal aspects of establishing and operating a business. Their objective is to streamline the process and make it cost-effective.

In this Swyft Filings review, we will delve into the characteristics, pricing, customer support, and other factors to assist you in determining whether Swyft Filings is the suitable option for your business.

Swyft Filings Review: What Is Swyft Filings?

Swyft Filings is an online platform that simplifies the legal process for business owners by offering services such as business formation, registered agent services, annual reports, and tax filings. Their goal is to make it easier for startups and small businesses to get their businesses up and running.

Our Verdict on Swyft Filings

Our assessment of Swyft Filings LLC is that it provides an affordable service for LLC formation. Swyft Filings LLC offers a comprehensive package that includes business formation services, compliance alerts, customized company kits, tax identity acquisition, and other helpful services. Swyft Filings LLC is suitable for entrepreneurs or small businesses that need quick LLC formation at a low cost.

Swyft Filings at a Glance

Swyft Filings provides a range of features to assist with starting a business. These features include business name verification, filing with relevant authorities, preparing initial IRS paperwork, and providing commonly used legal documents. They also ensure compliance with government requirements.

In summary, Swyft Filings offers a variety of services to simplify starting a business. Their services cover various aspects of LLC formation and ensure compliance with legal requirements.

Swyft Filings Review: Swyft Filings Pricing

Swyft Filings offers a range of pricing plans to suit different budgets and requirements. They also assure customers a 100% money-back guarantee if any problems arise during the incorporation process.

With all Swyft Filings packages, you receive lifetime customer support, real-time online order tracking, dedicated account access to documents, and free shipping on all orders. The cost of the packages remains consistent regardless of the type of entity being formed, although state fees may vary.

The Basic package is priced at $49 plus state fees and includes all the essential features needed for business incorporation.

Check if the company name is available

Get the documents ready and submit them for the formation of the company

Submit the required documents for incorporating the company (if needed)

Receive a complimentary 30-minute consultation on business taxes

Stay updated with ComplianceGuard company alerts

Get a free domain name for your business

Expect the standard filing process to take some time

If you need more items to start your business, you may find the Standard package priced at $149 plus state fees. It offers all the features of the Basic package and includes additional essentials.

Federal Tax ID (EIN)

Tailored LLC operating agreement

Bespoke LLC banking resolution

Tailored organizational minutes

If you want to speed up the filing process, the Basic and Standard plans have an express filing option available for an extra $50. This guarantees you’ll receive your approved incorporation documents within five business days instead of the usual 15.

The Premium package, priced at $299 plus state fees, is Swyft Filings’ most inclusive offering. It includes all the features of the Basic and Standard packages, plus.

All fundamental and common services

Delivery of state documents electronically

Customized digital LLC kit

Free web hosting and business websites

Express filing

FedEx Express and monitored shipping

When comparing the packages side by side, we strongly recommend choosing the Standard package as it offers the best value for your money. Although the Premium package may seem to have more features, the significant price increase may not be justified by its actual value.

It’s also important to note that a business formation service may not be necessary to create a business website. It’s worth mentioning that, unlike many other business formation services, Swyft Filings doesn’t provide a free registered agent within the first year of business.

The cost of a registered agent is not included in Swyft Filings’ packages, so you should consider an additional expense of at least $149 per year to meet this requirement.

Swyft Filings Features

Quick and Easy Application Process: Regardless of the type of entity you’re forming, Swyft Filings offers a straightforward application process that can be completed in as little as 10 minutes. As long as you have all the information ready, simply choose your preferred package, click continue, and you’re good to go.

Efficient Turnaround Time: Swyft Filings is known for its fast filing times in the business formation industry. They guarantee next-day filing for all business formation packages. For Basic or Standard package holders, incorporation documents typically arrive within 15 business days, while Premium package holders receive them in just five business days.

Budget-Friendly Packages: Swyft Filings caters to entrepreneurs and small business owners with its affordable packages starting from $49 plus state fees. To make it easier for cash-strapped small business owners, Swyft allows payment in two installments. This allows you to add necessary extras to get your business off the ground without straining your finances.

Guaranteed Results: At Swyft Filings, they’re committed to delivering guaranteed results for all your business formation needs. They understand that errors can occur or the process may take longer than expected, so they promise to rectify any issues at no additional cost or refund your fees in full.

The 100% money-back guarantee ensures that you will receive a complete refund if you’re dissatisfied with the value or service provided.

Lifetime Access to Customer Support: Besides the guarantees, they provide lifetime access to our dedicated customer support team. Their support is available via phone and live chat from 9am to 6pm CST, Monday to Friday, ensuring that help is just a call or message away.

They even offer email support, with some users reporting receiving responses even on weekends. Rest assured, once you choose Swyft Filings, you can rely on our customer support for all your business formation and maintenance needs.

User-Friendly: Managing your business formation process becomes a breeze with Swyft Filings’ user-friendly dashboard. Easily keep track of filed documents, monitor their progress, and stay informed about important deadlines. Plus, enjoy streamlined communication with your registered agent.

Business Formation Guidance: If you’re uncertain about the best business structure for your needs, Swyft Filings is here to help. Use our Incorporation Wizard to compare different entity types and find the perfect fit for your business. If you need assistance, their business specialists are ready to provide personalized advice tailored to your unique requirements.

Swyft Filings Cons

Lots of Upselling: Swyft Filings has received feedback from actual users who have expressed concerns about the excessive upselling that takes place during the signup process.

After choosing your preferred package, you may be overwhelmed with additional options being pushed onto you. This approach may create the perception that Swyft Filings isn’t upfront about its offerings and is primarily driven by profit maximization.

Lack of Free Registered Agent Services: Although not all business formation service providers offer it, many provide free access to registered agent services for the initial year after signing up.

However, Swyft Filings doesn’t include this feature in any of its packages. If you want to use a registered agent through Swyft Filing, pay an extra $149 per year besides your package price.

Inconsistent Quality of Support: Swyft Filings offers customers access to customer support for life, using multiple channels. The company has a reputation for providing excellent support, but user reviews suggest that the support quality can be inconsistent.

Some users are very satisfied with the support they receive and even mention specific representatives who have been helpful. Some users have experienced unresponsiveness and received inconclusive advice, leading to their frustration.

Swyft Filings LLC Services

Swyft Filings is a widely recognized provider of LLC formation services, catering to entrepreneurs and small business owners across all 50 states. Their primary goal is to help individuals launch their businesses efficiently and avoid costly mistakes during filing.

To begin with Swyft Filings, you only need to fill out a user-friendly online form with the necessary details about your business. Swyft Filings will handle the preparation of the required paperwork and submit it directly to the Secretary of State.

Once your incorporation documents are approved, Swyft Filings will send you a comprehensive package by mail.

One area where Swyft Filings excels is their turnaround time. It is known for delivering the completed LLC package within 15 business days after receiving your information.

If you're in search of a fast, convenient, and affordable solution for forming your LLC, Swyft Filings offers these services.

Swyft Filings Review: Swyft Filings Incorporation Services

Swyft Filings is a well-known option for incorporating businesses, including S-Corps, C-Corps, and nonprofit organizations. The process of incorporating your business with Swyft Filings is like forming an LLC and can be easily completed.

To begin, simply visit Swyft Filings' website and choose your entity type and state. Fill out the online form with your business information. Once you've finished the form, Swyft Filings will take care of preparing and filing the documents with the Secretary of State. You can expect to receive your completed incorporation documents by mail within 15 business days.

The entire process typically takes about 10 minutes, especially if you have all the required information ready. If you’re unsure about the best entity type for your business, Swyft Filings’ incorporation wizard can help you make a decision.

You can compare the features and benefits of different business types to find the one that suits your needs. Swyft Filings offers personalized advice through their business specialists if you require further assistance.

Swyft Filings Review: Swyft Filings Registered Agent Services

No matter what kind of business you're starting, it's crucial to have a registered agent, and Swyft Filings offers registered agent services.

A registered agent accepts legal documents and official mail on behalf of your business, making sure that all important filings are handled promptly and in compliance with the law.

Although it's possible to act as your own registered agent, Swyft Filings offers registered agent services in all 50 states. By utilizing Swyft Filings' registered agent services, you can enjoy the convenience and expertise they provide.

To get started, simply fill out an online questionnaire. Once you have access to your online dashboard, you can easily manage your registered agent services, receive reminders, and stay on top of deadlines.

Swyft Filings uses a third-party provider for their registered agent services. While this arrangement is acceptable, hiring a registered agent directly may offer additional privacy and protection for your business’s sensitive information.

Swyft Filings' registered agent services start at $149 per year, and your plan will automatically renew annually.

Swyft Filings Customer Service

Swyft Filings takes great pride in its highly knowledgeable and responsive customer service team. When you choose to establish an LLC with Swyft Filings, you’ll be assigned a dedicated business specialist who will provide you with their direct contact details, including a phone number and email address.

This enables you to easily reach out to them for any inquiries, concerns, or issues related to your LLC formation. With Swyft Filings, you can expect prompt assistance without enduring long waiting times. Rest assured, customer support is available Monday to Friday, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. CST.

Should you need to get in touch with Swyft Filings’ customer support, there are a few convenient methods to do so.

Online: Go to the Swyft Filings contact form

By Email: info@swyftfilings.com

By Phone: 1 (877) 777-0450

Via Fax: 1 (877) 777-0450

Swyft Filings Reviews from Real Users – How Legit Is It?

To streamline your search, we’ve sifted through a plethora of Swyft Filings reviews from actual users, considering their firsthand experiences with the service. This Swyft Filings review will provide you with a definitive answer to the question of Swyft Filings’ legitimacy and effectiveness.

Swyft Filings reviews from Trustpilot by real users

Swyft Filings has a star rating of 4.8 out of the 6,004 total Swyft Filings reviews posted on the site.

Swyft Filings Review: Alternatives to Swyft Filings

ZenBusiness is an online platform that helps entrepreneurs and small business owners kickstart and expand their companies. They provide a range of services, such as LLC formation packages, registered agent services, and annual report filing.

With a strong emphasis on cost-effectiveness and thoroughness, ZenBusiness offers continuous support and valuable resources to ensure businesses remain compliant and flourish.

Tailor Brands is an online service that specializes in branding and design, guiding businesses in creating a cohesive and professional brand identity. They provide a range of branding packages that include logo design, business card design, and social media branding.

Tailor Brands offers businesses design tools and resources to create and personalize their own branded assets, empowering them to establish a strong and consistent brand image.

Northwest Registered Agent is a reputable company that offers tailored assistance and a range of business services. They specialize in helping with LLC formation and provide support for registered agent services, compliance management, and document filing.

With a strong emphasis on helping businesses stay compliant and achieve growth, Northwest Registered Agent acts as a dependable partner for LLC formation. They also offer valuable resources to support businesses throughout their journey.

Swyft Filings Review – Frequently Asked Questions

What Does an LLC Service Like Swyft Filings Help With?

Swyft Filings, similar to other LLC services, provides a range of services to help establish and oversee an LLC.

These services usually include checking if the desired name is available, providing online access to important documents, the choice to add a registered agent, creating articles of organization, and offering extra legal assistance.

However, the exact services and features offered may differ depending on the service provider and the package selected, which may result in additional charges.

Do Swyft Filings Have a Refund Policy?

Swyft Filings refund implements a clear refund policy that is easily accessible on their website. If you find their service unsatisfactory, they provide a full refund of the fees they charge. It’s essential to understand that this refund policy solely pertains to fees charged by Swyft Filings and doesn’t encompass government or third-party fees.

Will Swyft Filings File an Annual Compliance Report for My Business?

At Swyft Filings, they offer comprehensive assistance in filing your LLC’s annual compliance report with the state. For a fee of $99 plus state fees, they can take care of this process for $ you.

It’s important to note that not all states require LLCs to file an annual report. Rest assured, Swyft Filings guarantees a fast and reliable report filing, all through your secure online account.

In most cases, the information needed for the report can be directly entered from the data you provided during the LLC formation process. However, certain states may also require you to include revenue figures for your business in the annual report.

If you choose our complete ComplianceGuard service, which includes annual reports, you can conveniently bundle it with your plan purchase.

After a 14-day free trial, the cost of ComplianceGuard is $50 with the Basic package (which includes one amendment), $150 with the Standard package (which includes two amendments), and $300 with the Premium plan (which includes three amendments and a foreign qualification).

Swyft Filings Review: Bottom Line on Swyft Filings

Swyft Filings offers several advantages that make it a viable option for those who want to establish their business quickly. Its efficient filing times, satisfactory customer support, and streamlined business formation process contribute to its attractiveness. If speed is your priority when starting your LLC, Swyft Filings can be a suitable choice.

However, it’s essential to consider all factors, including the cost of registered agent services and the significant upselling that occurs after finalizing the package. When compared to other available options, there may be more cost-effective choices that offer similar services and support to help you start your business.

Swyft Filings is a great option. Still, it’s recommended in our Swyft Filings reviews to explore different service providers and carefully evaluate the pros and cons before making a decision.

