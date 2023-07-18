Best Tennis Betting Sites: Where to Bet on the ATP, WTA, and the Grand Slam Tournaments [2023]

The best tennis betting sites cover all the major tennis competitions all year long, providing the most competitive odds while treating you to generous sports bonuses.

Our team of tennis betting pros cast their eyes over the top tennis sportsbooks you can join today. Bovada offers the best tennis betting experience overall, but we’ve listed other sites with unique features you may be looking for.

Let’s check them out.

Best Tennis Betting Sites

Bovada : Best overall

Best overall MyBookie : Best for live tennis betting

Best for live tennis betting BetOnline : Excellent ATP odds

Excellent ATP odds BUSR : Best Grand Slam Tournaments odds

Best Grand Slam Tournaments odds SportsBetting.ag : Best tennis futures

Best tennis futures BetAnySports : Great less juice package

Great less juice package EveryGame : Best WTA odds

Best WTA odds BetUS : Top pick for tennis props

Top pick for tennis props Lucky99 : Best tennis events coverage

Best tennis events coverage XBet: Ideal for crypto betting

Heads up about our links! Adblock might get confused so please disable it if you have any issues.

1. Bovada – Best Tennis Sportsbook Overall

Pros:

75% up to $750 first deposit bonus

Competitive tennis odds

Alternative lines

200% referral bonus

Prop Builder tool

Cons:

Deposit fees for non-crypto payments

Bovada was launched in 2011 and has firmly established itself as the best tennis betting site overall. This is down to a complete betting experience covering great odds, regular bonuses, and top-notch customer support.

As a new player, you can get started with a 75% welcome bonus worth up to $750.

Tennis Odds & Markets: 5/5

There’s not much Bovada does wrong when it comes to tennis betting. Their odds are competitive, and you can bet pre-match and in-play on various markets, including the moneyline, the correct set score, and the game handicap.

Alternative lines are available, as are a range of futures odds, including the US Open 2023 winner and the Australian Open 2024 winner.

Bovada also offers a range of tennis props for the biggest matches, such as the total number of aces.

All ATP and WTA events are covered, and you can also bet on Challenger matches here.

Bonuses and Promotions: 4.5/5

Sign-up to Bovada today, and you can opt-in to a 75% welcome bonus. This is a matched deposit bonus worth up to $750, which means if you deposited $100 right off the bat, you would receive an extra $75 worth of bonus funds.

Bovada then rewards you whenever you bet on tennis (and other sports). You’ll receive 1 point for each $1 you wager on singles bets and 15 points for each $1 you wager on parlays.

A 200% referral bonus is also available each time you refer a friend to the site, and you will receive up to $200 depending on how much they deposit.

Payment Methods: 4.5/5

As a safe and secure online sportsbook, Bovada accepts various payment methods that players will be familiar with. These include major cards like American Express. You can also use Voucher and Match Pay, which lets you use eWallets like PayPal to fund your account.

Cryptos are also accepted and are free. Regular payment methods, however, come with deposit fees from your second deposit onwards.

There are deposit limits for all banking options, but they are fairly high.

Tools and Features: 4.8/5

One of the best tools at Bovada is a sophisticated Prop Builder. This is ideal for placing tennis props, such as betting on aces and double faults, and it will be useful to more seasoned tennis bettors who want to be creative with their bets.

Customer service is 24/7 here, and you can reach the team via live chat, email, or a toll-free telephone number.

>> Get a 75% up to $750 welcome bonus at Bovada.

2. MyBookie – Best Live Tennis Betting Site

Pros:

50% up to $1,000 welcome offer

Good variety of live tennis markets

200% referral bonus

25% reload bonus

Accepts ten cryptocurrencies

Cons:

High minimum deposit for debit cards

MyBookie is a real all-rounder when it comes to tennis betting. You can take advantage of tennis specials during the big tournaments, as well as odd boosts and alternative handicaps.

And with some super live tennis betting odds, this is our top pick for in-play tennis betting.

Tennis Betting Odds and Markets: 4.5/5

At MyBookie, you’ll find that most tennis matches are available for in-play betting. You can bet on markets like the moneyline, the spread/handicap, and the correct set score once a match has started.

MyBookie’s odds update quickly, enhancing the live betting experience. You can also bet on live props, such as whether there’ll be a tiebreak in a set or which player will win three games first.

Pre-match betting is also available, with MyBookie releasing early betting lines.

Bonuses and Promotions: 4.5/5

Sign up to MyBookie today, and you can claim a 50% up to $1,000 welcome bonus. The minimum deposit for this is $50, and you must enter the code “MYB50.”

Other offers include 25% sports reload and 200% referral bonuses.

You can also participate in betting contests to win more cash prizes, although MyBookie doesn’t tend to run tennis betting contests.

Payment Methods: 4/5

MyBookie accepts ten cryptocurrencies, including a few altcoins like Solana, which makes it a good choice for serious crypto investors.

On the other hand, regular payment methods are also available. Although, MyBookie is only accepting cards and Person to Person. There’s a $45 min deposit for VISA and a $100 min deposit for Person to Person.

Cryptos, meanwhile, come with a $20 min deposit, which is more reasonable.

Tools and Features: 4.3/5

MyBookie has a VIP program that’s well worth joining if you see yourself becoming a regular player here. You’ll benefit from exclusive perks and promos, including monthly cashback and priority withdrawals.

We also praise MyBookie’s helpful guides on tennis betting, including tennis tips and predictions during the bigger events, ranging from Grand Slams to ATP Masters 1000s.

Customer support is available via an extremely useful Help Centre.

>> Get a 50% up to $1,000 welcome offer at MyBookie.

3. BetOnline – Best ATP Odds of all Tennis Betting Sites

Pros:

50% up to $1,000 welcome bonus

25% reload bonus

$25 live betting free play

Competitive tennis odds

Crypto-boosted bonuses

Cons:

No alternate lines

BetOnline has been taking tennis bets on all the major tennis tournaments for the last 25 years. There’s an unlimited 25% reload bonus available here, which is boosted to 30% for crypto players, and it’s accompanied by a 50% welcome bonus for new players.

Tennis Odds and Markets: 4.2/5

BetOnline lets you bet on the moneyline, the spread, and the totals pre-match on all tennis matches 24/7. Alternate lines aren’t available, which no doubt will disappoint some players, but you can place Round Robin bets, which are perfect for major tournaments.

You can also bet in-play at BetOnline, with live betting markets including total games in a particular set and the game handicap.

BetOnline covers ATP and WTA events, as well as Challenger events.

Bonuses and Promotions: 5/5

The site excels when it comes to promotions. This is an ideal online sportsbook for anyone who enjoys a good deal and doesn’t mind meeting wagering requirements.

As a new player, you can opt-in to a 50% up to $1,000 welcome bonus by meeting the $55 minimum deposit requirement.

New players are also entitled to $25 worth of live betting free play, while regular players can claim the unlimited 25% reload bonus whenever a $100 qualifying deposit is made.

Payment Methods: 4.2/5

BetOnline supports multiple payment methods, making the deposit and withdrawal process easy. In case you’re stuck, there’s a link to live chat directly on the banking page.

Cashouts are always fast, and BetOnline is known for its reliability and security.

It’s one of the best crypto sports betting sites that support 15 cryptocurrencies and plenty of regular banking methods like credit and debit cards, Person to Person, Money Orders, and wire transfers.

However, deposit fees apply to regular payment options like many top sports betting sites.

Tools and Features: 4/5

BetOnline is a modern online sportsbook packed with various tools that enhance the tennis betting experience.

These include regular odds boosts that are available during Grand Slam tournaments like the US Open, as well as same-game parlays.

There’s a Prop Builder tool here, too, and we like how intuitive the bet slip is. You can automatically accept odds changes and turn your bet into a parlay, a teaser, or an if bet at the click of a button.

>> Grab a 50% up to $1,000 welcome bonus at BetOnline.

4. BUSR – Best Tennis Betting Site for Grand Slam Tournament Odds

Pros:

100% up to $1,500 welcome bonus

Good range of tennis props

Earn $100 worth of crypto rewards

Weekly rebates

24/7 support

Cons:

Needs more betting markets

At BUSR, you can grab a $1,500 welcome bonus as soon as you’ve created your first account. Your bonus funds can be used on a variety of tennis bets here, including tennis futures bets and in play betting for all the Grand Slam tournaments.

Tennis Betting Odds & Markets: 4/5

BUSR is a good option during Grand Slams because it lets you bet on a range of interesting prop bets. These include how far you think a specific player will go (such as the quarter final) and whether you think a player will go further than another player (head to head bets).

You can bet on individual matches, too, with BUSR offering competitive odds on ATP, WTA, Challenger and ITF matches all season long.

Alternative lines aren’t available but you can bet on the moneyline, the game handicap and the totals for each match.

Bonuses and Promotions: 4.5/5

As a new player, you can claim a $1,500 welcome bonus. This is a 100% matched deposit bonus, which means that if you deposit $500 straight off the bat, you’ll receive an extra $500 worth of betting funds.

We think this is a pretty good deal, and it’s the best welcome bonus we have seen at a tennis betting site.

As a regular player, you can claim rebates each week. If you bet with crypto, you could earn as much as $100 extra in cash just by betting on tennis. Tennis specials are also released during the big events.

Payment Methods: 4/5

BUSR is a legit online sportsbook that supports a number of tried and trusted banking options. Your options include phone transfers, Money Gram, debit cards, and wire transfers. Withdrawal times are hit and miss, although we found wire transfer to be by far the slowest option.

Like all top-rated modern-day online sports betting sites, BUSR also accepts ten cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, Dogecoin, and Cardano.

Crypto deposits and withdrawals are always instant.

Tools and Features: 4.2/5

Live chat is available 24/7 at BUSR. You can also contact the team via telephone or the contact form.

We like the “special wagers” tool that you’ll find under the featured odds column, and here you’ll be able to take advantage of some enhanced tennis odds during Grand Slams.

On the whole, BUSR lacks extra features, but its website and app are intuitive and easy to navigate.

>> Sign up at BUSR for an exciting $1,500 welcome bonus.

5. SportsBetting.ag – Best Tennis Futures Odds

Pros:

50% up to $1,000 welcome bonus

Great selection of tennis futures markets

25+ years experience

25% reload bonus

Betting contests

Cons:

Deposit fees

SportsBetting.ag is an established tennis betting site that’s been around for more than 25 years. It stands out when it comes to tennis futures, and covers US Open and Wimbledon betting, along with other tournaments.

New players are entitled to a $1,000 welcome bonus.

Tennis Betting Markets & Odds: 4.2/5

As we’ve seen, SportsBetting.ag especially excels with its futures odds. You can bet on the winner of the US Open almost a year before the tournament starts, which gives you a chance to take advantage of early market prices and potentially pick up a bargain.

You can bet on individual matches, too, with SportsBetting.ag offering competitive betting odds on the moneyline and the spread.

We also think this sports betting site is a good choice for high rollers due to its high betting limits.

Bonuses and Promotions: 4.2/5

SportsBetting.ag treats regular bettors to frequent bonuses. It all starts with a 50% matched deposit welcome bonus worth up to $1,000. The minimum deposit for this offer is $50.

You can then opt-in to a 25% reload bonus each time you deposit $100 or more and join SportsBetting.ag’s referral program for the chance to claim bonus funds each time you refer a buddy to the site.

Sports betting contests are run regularly here as well. Some are free to enter, while others come with a fee.

Payment Methods: 4/5

SportsBetting.ag is one of the best Bitcoin casinos that support a good mix of regular payment methods and cryptocurrencies. Among your options are bank wire transfers, Money Orders, Person to Person, and credit cards.

The minimum deposit is generally around the $25 ball mark, although it’s just $20 for crypto. Deposit limits are high here, with SportsBetting.ag accepting $100,000 deposits if you pay with crypto.

Withdrawal limits are typically high, too, with those who use bank wire transfers able to withdraw as much as $25,000 in one go.

Tools and Features: 4/5

The SportsBetting.ag website was recently revamped in a bid to bring this popular tennis sportsbook into this age. It functions smoother than ever and is easier to navigate.

There are also a range of tools here, including a Prop Builder, same-game parlays, and odds boosters. We also like that turning your bets into teasers, Round Robins, parlays, and more is super easy.

>> Claim 50% up to $1,000 welcome bonus at SportsBetting.ag.

How We Chose the Best Online Tennis Betting Sites

Tennis odds and markets: We made sure to add tennis betting sites that let you bet on ATP, WTA, and Challenger events, and which give you a chance to bet on the moneyline, the spread and the totals on every single match. We also made sure to add betting sites renowned for their generous odds.

Bonuses and promotions: All the online sportsbooks in this review guide come with a matched deposit welcome bonus that immediately boosts your bankroll. You can also claim further offers, including reload bonuses with fair wagering requirements.

Payment methods: The key to a good betting experience is making a deposit safely and securely. This is why we included online betting sites that let you fund your account via various trustworthy payment methods, including credit cards, Person to Person, and cryptocurrencies.

Tools and features: Lastly, we separated top tennis betting sites from average ones by rating how each one fared when it came to extras, such as 24/7 customer support, odds boosts, and Prop Builder tools.

Why Bovada is the Best Sports Betting Site for Tennis

We reviewed multiple sports betting sites in the process of creating this review and decided that Bovada is the top dog for tennis bettors. Here’s why:

Get rewarded when betting on tennis: Bovada is one of the few online tennis sportsbooks that rewards you each time you bet on a tennis match. You’ll earn 1 reward point for every $1 staked on single bets and much more whenever you place parlays and teasers.

Place exciting tennis prop bets: The sportsbook goes the extra mile when it comes to props, letting you bet on things like aces and double faults at all the top tennis events.

Excellent customer support: If you ever need to ask a question, Bovada’s helpful customer support team is available via various channels 24/7.

Reduced juice: You’ll always find the best odds at Bovada for major tournaments, as well as minor ones. What’s more, Bovada is known as a reduced juice betting site, which guarantees industry-best odds on a wide variety of markets.

Why Bet on Tennis Online?

Betting on Tennis Online is Safe: Online tennis betting is extremely safe, provided you join reputable tennis sportsbooks that are licensed, regulated, and which have implemented strong security measures, such as SSL encryption.

You Can Bet In Play: You’ve got more choices than ever when it comes to live tennis betting sites. Betting in-play allows you to try your luck on different markets, such as correct set and game scores.

You Can Compare the Odds: Whether you want to shop around for the best moneyline odds or the best totals odds, betting on tennis Grand Slams and other tournaments online allows you to compare the odds at different top tennis sportsbooks.

You Can Try Mobile Betting: Mobile betting is incredibly sophisticated today with the advent of top-rated tennis betting apps. You can place bets on the move whenever you want, therefore taking advantage of tennis events that are taking place across different time zones all around the world.

Related: F1 Betting Sites

Guide to Tennis Betting Online – FAQ

How Do I Find the Top Tennis Betting Sites?

The easiest way to find the best tennis betting sites is to read review guides like this that point you toward legit tennis betting apps like Bovada. You may also read existing customer reviews, but you must give each potential betting site a test drive before you place your first tennis bet.

What Types of Tennis Bets Can I Place?

You can place various tennis bets, including moneyline bets, totals bets, and the game spread bet. You can also bet on the correct set score once a match has started and dip into tennis futures betting, which is when you bet on the outright winner of a tennis tournament before an event has started.

What Tennis Tournaments Can I Bet On?

Tennis betting enthusiasts can bet on all the ATP and WTA events throughout the year at top online betting sites. Some tennis betting apps also let you bet on the Challenger tour and ITF tournaments.

Comparison of the Best Tennis Betting Apps and Websites

Bovada: Tennis fans who like the idea of reduced juice and rewards points anytime they place a tennis bet will like Bovada. Referral bonuses are also available, as are odds boosts and tennis specials during major tennis tournaments. Enjoy a 75% up to $750 welcome bonus at Bovada.

MyBookie: Bet pre-match and in-play at MyBookie. Moneyline bets, spread bets, totals bets and alternative lines all offered, as well as parlay betting and teasers. Excellent VIP program that rewards you with exclusive perks, including monthly cashback on your losses. Sign up and get a 50% up to $1,000 welcome offer at MyBookie.

BetOnline: Unlimited 25% reload bonuses each time you deposit $100 or more. 25+ years of experience and home to a suite of betting tools, including same-game parlays and odds boosters. Round Robins are also available, which are ideal during tennis events. Join the site and get a 50% up to $1,000 welcome bonus at BetOnline.

BUSR: Good choice of tennis props during Grand Slams, including how far you think particular players will go. Earn $100 worth of crypto rewards and take advantage of weekly rebates. 24/7 customer support and multiple payment methods accepted. Grab the 100% up to $1,500 sign-up bonus at BUSR.

SportsBetting.ag: Established site for seasoned sports bettors that sets its lines and offers enhanced odds on the regular. Bonus bets are available as reload bonuses each time you make a $100+ deposit and betting contests. High bet limits and will therefore suit high rollers. Join now for a 50% up to $1,000 welcome bonus at SportsBetting.ag

See other sportsbook reviews: America’s Cardroom Review

Best Tennis Betting Tips

Join Multiple Tennis Betting Sites

We always recommend that tennis bettors join an array of different legal tennis betting sites because it gives you a chance to take advantage of different markets and different odds. In other words, if one sportsbook offers betting odds on a particular day than another, you can place your bets at the best possible price.

Grab the Deposit Bonuses

Whenever you join a sportsbook for the first time, you can opt-in to a welcome bonus. This is usually a matched deposit offer, such as the 75% offer at Bovada, and it essentially means you get to play around with bonus funds just in time for your first bet.

Fade the Favourites

Favorites are favorites for a reason, but there are plenty of times in tennis when the favorite will lose to a long-priced underdog.

As long as you can spot who’s in form and who perhaps isn’t, there’s a good chance you can make consistent profits over the long term just by backing underdogs on the moneyline.

Try Totals Betting

Totals betting on tennis is one of this sport’s best-kept secrets. Instead of backing the winner in a particular match, you can instead bet whether or not you think a match will consist of over/under X number of games.

For example, if you think a three-set match will be over pretty quickly, you could bet on under 16.5 total games. If, on the other hand, you’re expecting an epic contest, even if the bookies are not, you could bet on over 20.5 total games.

Set a Bankroll

Tennis has a fast turnover and is largely available 24/7. For this reason, it’s extremely important that you set a bankroll so that you stay in control. If you find it hard to stick to a bankroll, use responsible gambling tools like deposit limits.

Place Your Bet at these Top Tennis Betting Sites

These are the best tennis betting sites you can join today, as rated by expert tennis bettors who have years of experience. Each one has been rated for their betting markets and odds, as well as their overall usability and safety.

Bovada is our number one choice overall, and you can get started today with a $750 welcome bonus.

Whatever you decide to do, please remember to stay in control when betting and to always gamble responsibly.

DISCLAIMER: 21+ only. The information on this site is for entertainment purposes only. Online gambling comes with many risks. Players are advised to gamble responsibly and only use funds they can afford to lose. Remember, gambling is only intended for entertainment purposes and is not a solution to any financial difficulties.

Gambling laws and policies vary from one region to another. Some sites mentioned in this review may not be accessible in your area. Always do your due diligence and check your local gambling policies. It is always better to be safe than sorry.

If you suspect you’re becoming addicted to gambling, seek help immediately by contacting the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

The following resources may be helpful as well: