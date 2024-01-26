The Credit People Review – Features, Pricing & Alternatives

DISCLAIMER: This is paid content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WISH-TV. The content presented on this page has been created and provided entirely by the advertiser.

Your creditworthiness is significant in various aspects of life, even if you may not know it. Having a less-than-optimal credit score can make it challenging to qualify for necessities such as home loans, car loans, and credit cards.

The Credit People is a reputable credit repair service that claims to can increase your credit score by up to 187 points. Impressively, the company has reported that around 78% of its customers could secure approval for car loans after utilizing their services.

Before deciding whether to enlist The Credit People’s help with repairing your credit, consider several crucial factors first.

>> The Credit People – Best Credit Repair Company >>

What Is The Credit People?

With over two decades of experience, The Credit People is a reputable credit repair agency dedicated to assisting individuals in disputing and enhancing their credit scores.

While it’s legally permissible to challenge items on their credit reports, the dispute process can be time-consuming. It’s crucial to strategize your disputes meticulously to prevent lenders from escalating collection efforts or taking legal action against you.

The Credit People takes on this challenging task on your behalf. They thoroughly analyze your credit history, identify factors that negatively impact your score, and begin disputing any inaccurately reported items efficiently and effectively.

>> Get Started With The Credit People >>

The Credit People Overview

Established in 2001, The Credit People is based in Cottonwood Heights, Utah, and maintains branches in Chicago, Illinois, and Orlando, Florida.

The company offers clear-cut services. Credit professionals at The Credit People meticulously analyze your credit reports to detect any errors or inaccurate information and then challenge these discrepancies with the relevant credit reporting agencies.

If there are inaccuracies, the credit bureaus have the authority to remove these items from your credit reports, potentially elevating your FICO score. As stated on The Credit People’s website, customers may witness an approximate increase of 50 to 100 points in their credit score.

The pricing structure offered by The Credit People is also transparent, with no hidden charges. Clients pay an initial fee of $19 and select between two payment options: a monthly fee of $99 for the Standard Plan or a monthly fee of $119 for the Premium Plan.

For those interested in a six-month Premium Plan alternative, they can opt for a flat fee payment amounting to $599.

>> The Credit People – Best Credit Repair Company >>

The Credit People’s Services

The primary focus of The Credit People is to examine your credit reports in order to verify the accuracy of the information provided by your creditors and lenders. Subsequently, any inaccurately reported items or accounts that don’t pertain to you will be disputed.

With an accessible online account portal, you have the convenience of monitoring your progress, day or night. Should you find yourself dissatisfied with our service, cancellation is available to you with no constraints.

What Credit People Offers

Online Account: Upon registration, The Credit People grants you constant access to an online account, providing 24/7 visibility into your credit reports and scores. Through this platform, you can monitor your progress, receive notifications on report updates, and pose inquiries directly.

Upon registration, The Credit People grants you constant access to an online account, providing 24/7 visibility into your credit reports and scores. Through this platform, you can monitor your progress, receive notifications on report updates, and pose inquiries directly. Credit Reports and Scores : In contrast to other companies that place the responsibility on you, The Credit People starts the process by offering your credit reports and scores from Experian, TransUnion, and Equifax at no cost. This initial information allows you to gauge your starting point and establish realistic credit goals.

: In contrast to other companies that place the responsibility on you, The Credit People starts the process by offering your credit reports and scores from Experian, TransUnion, and Equifax at no cost. This initial information allows you to gauge your starting point and establish realistic credit goals. Unlimited Credit Disputes : Setting itself apart from credit repair companies with dispute limits, The Credit People allows clients to initiate unlimited disputes throughout each dispute cycle.

: Setting itself apart from credit repair companies with dispute limits, The Credit People allows clients to initiate unlimited disputes throughout each dispute cycle. 90-Day Money-Back Guarantee: Clients opting for month-to-month payments receive a 90-day money-back satisfaction guarantee from The Credit People, a feature commonly found with other companies. What distinguishes The Credit People is its flexibility, allowing clients to cancel at any time and providing a refund for both the first and last months of service. Customers choosing the Premium plan with a flat rate enjoy a six-month satisfaction guarantee.

What the Credit People Doesn’t Offer

Multiple Package Options : The Credit People only provides one service package. While simplicity can be advantageous, it implies that the company lacks the range of tiers and pricing options offered by competitors. If you seek premium packages incorporating features like score tracking, identity theft protection, or personal finance tools, you’ll need to explore alternative options.

: The Credit People only provides one service package. While simplicity can be advantageous, it implies that the company lacks the range of tiers and pricing options offered by competitors. If you seek premium packages incorporating features like score tracking, identity theft protection, or personal finance tools, you’ll need to explore alternative options. Credit Monitoring : While you can monitor the progress of disputes started by The Credit People on your behalf, the company itself doesn’t extend credit monitoring services. Regularly monitoring your credit reports enables you to promptly detect unusual or fraudulent activities and rectify them before they impact your credit score.

: While you can monitor the progress of disputes started by The Credit People on your behalf, the company itself doesn’t extend credit monitoring services. Regularly monitoring your credit reports enables you to promptly detect unusual or fraudulent activities and rectify them before they impact your credit score. Add-On Services: The Credit People doesn’t present add-on services designed to assist you in enhancing and sustaining a good credit score. These services may include cease and desist letters, goodwill intervention letters, financial management tools, or debt validation.

>> Visit The Credit People >>

Pros & Cons – Credit People Review

Pros

Free Seven-Day Trial : The Credit People provides a complimentary seven-day trial, allowing you to explore its services to determine their suitability. The trial encompasses a free credit consultation and monitoring services.

: The Credit People provides a complimentary seven-day trial, allowing you to explore its services to determine their suitability. The trial encompasses a free credit consultation and monitoring services. Satisfaction Guarantee : You have the flexibility to cancel your plan at any time without incurring penalties. For clients on the monthly plan, The Credit People offers a refund for the current month’s fee and the fee from the preceding month.

: You have the flexibility to cancel your plan at any time without incurring penalties. For clients on the monthly plan, The Credit People offers a refund for the current month’s fee and the fee from the preceding month. Discounts for Couples: If your spouse enrolls concurrently with you or within three days of your order, both of you will receive a $20 discount on your initial payments.

Cons

High-Cost, Flat-Rate Plan : The Credit People provides two plans—an option billed monthly and a flat-rate plan. The flat-rate plan entails a one-time fee of $419, devoid of any supplementary services or benefits. For most customers, the high-cost flat-rate plan may seem unnecessary.

: The Credit People provides two plans—an option billed monthly and a flat-rate plan. The flat-rate plan entails a one-time fee of $419, devoid of any supplementary services or benefits. For most customers, the high-cost flat-rate plan may seem unnecessary. Limited Customer Support Options : Differing from other firms, The Credit People lacks 24/7 customer support. Customer service is exclusively accessible through phone or email, with no provision for online chat or a mobile app.

: Differing from other firms, The Credit People lacks 24/7 customer support. Customer service is exclusively accessible through phone or email, with no provision for online chat or a mobile app. No Optional Add-Ons Available: While some companies extend additional features like identity theft insurance, The Credit People solely offers a fundamental suite of products, lacking any optional add-ons.

>> The Credit People – Best Credit Repair Company >>

Company Features

The Credit People offers the following features:

Free Credit Repair Consultation : Upon enrollment, you will undergo a phone consultation with a representative to delve into your credit reports and credit score.

: Upon enrollment, you will undergo a phone consultation with a representative to delve into your credit reports and credit score. Credit Monitoring: The Credit People enables you to oversee your credit through your online account.

Money-Back Guarantee : You have the flexibility to cancel at any time and receive a refund for the monthly payment, along with the preceding month’s cost, if you find the service unsatisfactory.

: You have the flexibility to cancel at any time and receive a refund for the monthly payment, along with the preceding month’s cost, if you find the service unsatisfactory. Educational Materials: The Credit People’s website offers educational resources, including articles on building good credit.

The Credit People Pricing

The Credit People presents a range of pricing options designed to cater to different credit repair needs. The Standard Plan, priced at $99 per month, offers a comprehensive solution for ongoing improvement in credit.

For those seeking more extensive services, the Premium Plan is available at $119 per month and includes additional features to expedite repairing credit.

Alternatively, if you prefer a longer commitment, there’s the option of the Premium Six-Month Plan. This plan requires a one-time payment of $599 and provides a cost-effective choice for those embarking on a six-month journey towards repairing their credit.

By selecting the plan that aligns with your specific goals, you can confidently embark on the path towards achieving an improved credit score.

How Does the Credit People Work?

To begin, the initial payment required is only $19. The Credit People will handle obtaining your credit reports and scores on your behalf.

Once obtained, they’ll upload them to your online account and develop a personalized strategy specifically tailored to you. Following that, they will promptly initiate repairing your credit.

Upon receiving login access to your account, you will view not only your credit reports but also all three of your credit scores. One of their specialists in credit repair will begin work on improving your credit immediately.

Within fewer than 60 days, most individuals observe positive changes in their credit score which continue to improve each month for as long as they remain with The Credit People.

The Credit People persistently strive towards achieving optimal results for you by diligently working on enhancing your credit history. If necessary or desired, it’s also possible to cancel their services at any time via customer service helpline.

>> Sign Up for The Credit People >>

The Credit People’s Credentials

The Credit People, just like any other credit repair company, operates under the oversight of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB). This federal agency safeguarded consumers against deceptive and unfair practices.

Credit People adheres to the regulations set forth by the Credit Repair Organizations Act (CROA), a law enacted by Congress to prevent credit repair companies from engaging in deceptive or misleading behavior towards consumers.

Regulatory or legal actions

After conducting thorough searches in media and the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau’s databases, no government or regulatory actions related to The Credit People were found.

While we strive to provide accurate and current information on legal and regulatory matters, we cannot guarantee its completeness or timeliness. Therefore, it’s always recommended that you conduct your own research before making any purchasing decisions.

The Credit People’s Accessibility

The Credit People offers its services across the entire country. Customers have the option to reach out to them through both phone and email. However, this agency doesn’t currently offer a mobile app or online chat support.

On a positive note, The Credit People provides an online account for all of its customers. This allows them to conveniently access their reports and keep track of their progress in improving their credit scores.

>> The Credit People – Best Credit Repair Company >>

Availability

The Credit People offers customer support through both phone and email channels. Their online accounts are accessible round the clock for existing customers.

Those interested in The Credit People’s services can complete a form to request a complimentary consultation.

You can contact The Credit People by:

Phone: 866-382-3410

Fax: 1-866-361-5721

Email: questions@thecreditpeople.com

Online form: located on the website’s Contact Us page

The company has additional email addresses for comments and feedback: feedback@thecreditpeople.com and investor relations: ir@thecreditpeople.com.

User Experience

Most customer grievances revolve around being unhappy with the service provided. This dissatisfaction arises either when customers observe no progress within a three-month period or when their credit score declines after enrolling with The Credit People.

>> The Credit People – Best Credit Repair Company >>

The Credit People Reviews From Real Users – How Legit Is It?

The Credit People is an esteemed online credit repair service that has received many favorable reviews from its pleased customers. Now, let’s explore a few of the reviews found on Customer Affairs.

The Credit People boasts a solid rating of 3.9 out of 5, showing a high level of customer satisfaction with the services provided. A significant majority, accounting for 71% of users and customers, express their contentment with the offerings from The Credit People.

Alternatives to The Credit People

CreditRepair.com – Best Credit Repair Company Overall

For a decade now, CreditRepair.com has been operating and has successfully resolved 8.2 million credit report issues since its establishment.

Its primary aim is to challenge the discrepancies found in customers’ credit reports with every credit bureau by requesting verification from creditors regarding the negative items they have reported.

CreditRepair.com also monitors clients’ credit status in order to assist them in achieving their financial goals.

To cater to individual needs, customers are presented with three distinct packages and are also offered a complimentary consultation to help them make an informed decision. The pricing for these packages ranges from $69.95 to $119.95 per month, with an initial fee that matches the monthly service charge applied for each package selected.

One notable advantage of CreditRepair.com’s packages is that all of them include credit monitoring services, which sets them apart from other companies offering similar credit repair solutions.

>> Get Started With CreditRepair.com >>

Lexington Law – Best for Transparency

With over 15 years of experience, Lexington Law has established itself as a reputable credit repair company. Their mission is to bring about positive change in the credit repair industry by offering ethical and effective solutions to consumers in need.

Through their three distinct service packages, Lexington Law provides clients with a clear plan to enhance their credit and achieve their financial objectives.

To assist customers in improving their credit scores, Lexington Law focuses on four key areas: analyzing credit reports, disputing inaccuracies, escalating disputes when necessary, and monitoring credit scores.

By choosing Lexington Law’s services, customers can avoid paying any setup fees. The packages start at $95.95 and cater to different needs. Veterans and active military personnel can benefit from a 50% discount on the first-work price.

Recognizing the importance of family support when it comes to financial matters, Lexington Law offers a special discount for families or households. When both spouses sign up for service together, the customer’s spouse will receive a one-time 50% discount.

Lexington Law is committed to providing comprehensive credit repair solutions that empower individuals to take control of their financial future.

>> Get Started With Lexington Law >>

Credit Saint – Best Simple Credit Repair Options

With a rich 17-year history, Credit Saint has established itself as a trusted player in the industry. Their excellent reputation precedes them, inspiring confidence in their services.

To make things even better, they provide complimentary consultations for new clients and take care of all communication with the credit bureaus should customers decide to opt for one of their packages.

Credit Saint offers three different packages tailored to meet individual needs. Pricing starts at $79.99 per month, with an additional setup fee of no less than $99 required upon signing up.

>> Get Started With Credit Saint >>

Sky Blue – Best for Budget Option

For over three decades, Sky Blue has been offering credit repair services since 1989. Their approach to credit repair is like that of other companies in the field.

Once you’ve filled out the sign-up form, Sky Blue will carefully examine your credit report and pinpoint any items that can be disputed. Alongside this, they provide personalized advice on how you can effectively rebuild your credit.

Afterwards, Sky Blue will proceed with disputing any incorrect information with all three major credit bureaus.

In case the initial disputes are rejected by the bureaus, this company takes it a step further by automatically sending follow-up dispute letters. This increases your chances of successfully boosting your score in a meaningful way.

>> Get Started With Sky Blue >>

The Credit People Review – Frequently Asked Questions

How Long Does It Take Them to Repair My Credit?

Each client’s circumstances are unique. The duration of the process relies on the number of unfavorable entries on your credit report, as well as the level of cooperation from both the credit bureaus and your creditors.

Once you have completed the registration process and they have assessed your credit history, it’ll be simpler for them to provide an estimate regarding the timeframe. This estimation will be based on previous clients’ outcomes.

Do the Credit People Offer a Guarantee?

The Credit People offers a complete guarantee on their credit repair services, ensuring your satisfaction. They have taken steps to make their credit repair service risk-free. If you opt for the month-to-month program, you have the flexibility to cancel at any time without being charged for that particular month.

This ensures that you’re never obligated to pay for anything that doesn’t meet your expectations. Alternatively, if you choose their flat-fee pricing option, they provide a generous 6-month money-back guarantee, giving you peace of mind and confidence in their services.

What Items Can Be Removed From My Credit Report?

Is it workable to eliminate bankruptcy, student loans, tardy payments, vehicle repossessions, rigorous investigations, settled collections, legal decisions, written off debts and so on? The response is affirmative for these elements.

Although there’s no guarantee of their complete elimination, it’s indeed conceivable to have any of these elements eradicated.

Bottom Line – The Credit People Review

If you’re looking for ways to handle your finances and enhance your credit score, The Credit People can assist you in resolving credit concerns by engaging directly with your creditors.

With the option to choose a monthly payment plan and the flexibility to cancel anytime, The Credit People offers a satisfaction guarantee as well. Even if you’re pressed for time, they’ve got your back for managing money and improving credit.

>> The Credit People – Best Credit Repair Company >>