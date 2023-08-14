Top 3 Best Supplements To Reduce Cortisol: Review Which Cortisol Blockers Work!

As you may know, cortisol is the primary stress hormone secreted by the adrenal glands during physical or mental distress. The naturally occurring steroid hormone can have several short-term benefits. However, when stress levels grow, cortisol levels follow, likely resulting in many health issues over the long run. That’s why we review the three best supplements to reduce cortisol.

Stress has become omnipresent in the modern world. We feel pressure 24/7. Many times, these stressors feel inescapable.

A study by researchers associated with Penn State University reported that stress levels have risen significantly in recent years. The average person is likely more stressed today than ever before.

Many don’t realize chronic stress can wreak havoc on hormonal balance, mainly by substantially increasing cortisol levels. When cortisol levels spike, problems can arise.

Common signs of increased cortisol production include:

Increasing Body Fat

Growing “Junk Food” Cravings

Diminished Muscle Performance

Blood Flow Issues

Declining Sleep Quality

Reduced Cognitive Wellness

Lowered Concentration & Focus

Mood Swings

The good news for those experiencing some of these problems is that there are several reliable ways to reduce your cortisol levels over time.

In this article, we’ll highlight a few daily practices you can use to help get cortisol in check, and we’ll take a closer look at the three best supplements to reduce cortisol.

The Best Supplements To Reduce Cortisol — Our Picks

After much research, debate, and deliberation, we’ve identified three all-natural dietary aids that qualify as the best supplements to reduce cortisol.

We concluded that these supplements are the best based on factors like ingredient quality, research support, user feedback, satisfaction guarantees, affordability, and manufacturing practices:

CortiSync —Best Overall Supplement

—Best Overall Supplement Xwerks Ashwa —Best Gummy Product

—Best Gummy Product Nugenix Cortisol Control—Best For Men Over 60

We believe CortiSync is the obvious choice for the best overall supplement to reduce cortisol. This easy-to-swallow tablet is built by PrimeGENIX, a reliable manufacturer with an excellent track record of formulating elite health supplements. And it uses a no-nonsense formula to deliver potentially massive results.

If you’re dealing with severe health conditions, consult a physician, as supplements are not meant to replace doctor-prescribed medicine. However, if your stress is not rooted in a medical condition, the best supplements for cortisol reduction should be able to make a significant difference.

Reduce Cortisol Buildup With These Practices

There are multiple practices we can all use to help mitigate cortisol accumulation. And while none of these methods work overnight, with consistency and regular implementation, they should help most people to lower their cortisol levels.

Get Plenty Of Sleep

This is a dilemma, a chicken and egg situation because elevated cortisol levels can damage sleep quality. However, sleeping well every night is critical to achieving optimal hormonal balance.

It’s believed that irregular sleep patterns, sleeping during the day, or not sleeping enough can contribute to growing cortisol levels.

If you’re struggling with getting good sleep, try:

Going to bed and waking up at the same time daily

Give up or limit caffeine consumption

Keep your sleeping space cool and dark

Leave electronics outside of the bedroom

These tips could help you to get more restful sleep, which in time will stimulate lowered cortisol secretion.

Exercise Regularly (But Don’t Overdo It)

Regular exercise can help you sleep better, cut body fat, reduce stress, and in time lower cortisol levels.

The issue is that too much physical exertion may increase your cortisol levels. Excess physical stress, like mental stress, can increase cortisol production.

It’s recommended for most people to moderate exercise for about 2-3 hours a week, with adequate rest in between.

If you’re unfamiliar with exercise routines, consult a professional before starting a new regimen.

Use Breathing Techniques

Eastern therapeutic practices, including some forms of yoga and tai chi, emphasize breathing control to reduce stress and enhance overall wellness.

A study co-authored by American and Chinese researchers concluded that daily breathing exercises can reduce cortisol and enhance mental and physical wellness.

Deep breathing is believed to stimulate nervous system elements, which can induce feelings of relaxation and inhibit cortisol production.

Spend Time Having Fun

As you know, laughter and fun can often help you to feel better. However, maybe you didn’t realize those positive feelings promote the production of endorphins. These feel-good chemicals can also inhibit cortisol secretion.

A study conducted by researchers at the University of Pittsburgh with 1,399 participants showed that those who regularly engaged in fun, leisurely activities had lower cortisol levels than those who didn’t.

So, get out there and make time to do what you love. It could have enormous benefits for your hormonal balance and other components of well-being.

Stick To Healthy Foods

Nutritional practices could have a considerable influence on your cortisol levels. Generally speaking, eating more whole foods while avoiding processed foods and refined sugars or carbohydrates is best.

A study in Virginia concluded that sugar intake was highly correlated with cortisol levels in 58 adults (aged 19-78).

If you want to decrease your cortisol levels, consider consuming more:

Beans & Lentils

Nuts & Seeds

Green Vegetables

Fatty Fish

Green Tea

What you eat will significantly impact how well your body copes with stress. Be sure to stick to nutritious whole foods for ideal outcomes.

Avoid Stressful Situations

This might seem obvious and may also be nearly impossible to do. However, doing your best to avoid the things that stress you will go a long way toward lowering cortisol levels.

At least training your mind to recognize stressful thought patterns and doing what you can to reduce that stress in the moment can help.

Practicing mindful living (moving more slowly, appreciating the little things, and focusing on the present) may help you to identify unknown or unrealized sources of stress.

Try The Best Supplements To Reduce Cortisol

The best supplements to reduce cortisol incorporate research-supported ingredients.

They also come with no known adverse side effects and only require once-daily supplementation via oral ingestion (capsules or gummies).

You’ll want to continue using the best supplements to reduce cortisol long-term because the benefits subside if you stop. That said, these dietary aids could help you to optimize cortisol levels in just 4-6 weeks on average.

Getting elevated cortisol to a healthy level could take time and consistency for many. However, it’s usually possible.

With that in mind, it’s about time we dive into the facts behind the best supplements to reduce cortisol.

#1 CortiSync—Best Overall Supplement

CortiSync has earned the top spot for the best supplement to reduce cortisol. Simply put, there’s a lot to love about this 100% natural dietary aid, and it’s the best overall cortisol supplement we’ve found.

Besides being formulated by a highly-reputable company, PrimeGENIX, CortiSync embodies many other components of the ideal cortisol supplement. It’s loaded with cutting-edge compounds and incorporates the latest advancements in cortisol-lowering research.

We believe most people who regularly feel stressed out could lower their tension levels with CortiSync.

CortiSync Ingredients

Cortisync contains seven adaptogens, which are plant-based compounds that can help to reduce stress reactions in humans. Additionally, the CortiSync formula is 100% organic, Non-GMO, and vegetarian-friendly.

We believe that CortiSync’s formulation is second to none.

The primary ingredients are:

Sensoril

Holy Basil

L-Theanine

Lemon Balm

Lichi

Magnolia

Rhodiola

This ingredient list is dynamic and chock-full of potent adaptogenic compounds.

The critical ingredient, Sensoril, is a patented extract of the ashwagandha plant. Ashwagandha has been used in India for thousands of years to reduce stress and promote longevity. It’s full of beneficial bioactive compounds. Sensoril can deliver enhanced concentrations of these beneficial bioactive compounds using a patented extraction process.

According to a clinical review produced by researchers in Oregon, Sensoril could help to reduce cortisol levels in humans, and multiple clinical trials have replicated this finding.

L-theanine is a plant-based amino acid highly concentrated in green tea leaves. A study by American, Australian, and Dutch researchers reported that people who consumed l-theanine showed lower cortisol levels.

If you’ve ever sipped a cup of green tea and felt the warming, relaxing sensation, you’ve experienced the power of l-theanine.

Other vital ingredients like rhodiola, magnolia, and holy basil are well-established adaptogens, suggesting this formula could provide massive potency.

How To Ingest CortiSync

CortiSync is incredibly simple to use. It’s recommended to ingest two small pills daily, preferably together and with a meal.

Some users may begin to feel enhanced energy in just a few weeks. However, the average supplement response time, when you’ll likely see tangible results, is 4-6 weeks.

What To Expect With CortiSync

Once CortiSync goes to work helping you to inhibit and reduce cortisol buildup, you should expect to experience several benefits.

Based on research support and user reviews, we’ve compiled a list of what you can expect with CortiSync.

Benefits may include:

Improved Daily Energy

Enhanced Physical Performance

Greater Fat Burning Power

Strengthened Endurance

Boosted Motivation

Growing Ability To Focus

CortiSync has become wildly popular among athletes and boardroom bosses for these benefits.

If you’d like to experience some or all of these benefits, CortiSync is our premier choice, with no known adverse side effects.

CortiSync Satisfaction Guarantee

CortiSync also comes with a 67-day money-back guarantee.

You can buy and try it before deciding whether the supplement works for you. If it doesn’t, you can send it back (up to 67 days later) and receive a full refund of the purchase price.

This is the #1 satisfaction guarantee among the best supplements to reduce cortisol that we have found.

It provides excellent reassurance for users and shows that the manufacturer has the utmost confidence in its product.

CortiSync Manufacturing Practices

CortiSync is manufactured with the very best standards in the industry.

The supplement is made in the USA inside cGMP facilities, adhering to the strictest manufacturing regulations set forth by the American FDA.

As with all PrimeGENIX products, you can rest assured, knowing you’re getting a high-quality supplement every time.

CortiSync Price & Where To Buy

A single bottle (1-month supply) costs $59.95.

When you order 3+ bottles, you’ll save money.

For example:

Buy 3 Bottles —$56.65 Per Bottle

—$56.65 Per Bottle Buy 6 Bottles—$53.33 Per Bottle

The 67-day money-back guarantee protects all purchases. And free shipping is available in the continental USA when you buy through the official manufacturer’s webpage.

#2 Xwerks Ashwa—Best Gummy Product

Xwerks Ashwa is our next best supplement to reduce cortisol. Named for its primary ingredient, ashwagandha extract, Xwerks Ashwa could provide reliable adaptogenic benefits to users.

Designed by Xwerks, an American-based manufacturer of health supplements with a good reputation, Xwerks Ashwa has begun to garner a reputation for quality outcomes.

It’s undoubtedly an excellent option to help those suffering from high-stress levels.

Xwerks Ashwa Ingredients

As stated above, Xwerks Ashwa employs a single adaptogen. However, that adaptogen is one of, if not the absolute best adaptogen around, ashwagandha.

Ayurvedic therapeutic practices have used ashwagandha to induce reduced anxiousness, promote increased focus, and strengthen overall well-being.

An Australian clinical study featuring 60 adults noted that individuals using ashwagandha supplementation showed lower cortisol levels and less stress after 60 days.

Xwerks Ashwa is also vegan-friendly and gluten-free.

Ancillary Xwerks Ashwa ingredients include:

Glucose Syrup

Glucose

Pectin

Citric Acid

Sodium Citrate

Strawberry Flavor

Vegetable Oil

These ancillary ingredients provide a pleasant, sweet taste and structural integrity to Xwerks Ashwa.

Xwerks Ashwa undoubtedly incorporates reliable adaptogenic elements.

How To Ingest Xwerks Ashwa

Xwerks Asha is the only gummy supplement on our list. As mentioned, the gummies are mildly sweet, sugary, like strawberry candy.

Taking 1-2 gummies daily, preferably later in your day, is recommended for the best results.

You may notice some benefits within 4-6 weeks of daily use.

What To Expect With Xwerks Ashwa

Xwerks Ashwa has garnered a lot of good feedback. The positive reviews of Xwerks Ashwa are indeed due to ashwagandha.

Benefits may include:

Improved Hormonal Balance

Enhanced Physical Performance

Reduced Anxiousness

Better Sleep Quality

Xwerks Ashwa is popular among users who prefer not to swallow tablets.

If that sounds like you, Xwerks Ashwa would be a good choice.

Xwerks Ashwa Satisfaction Guarantee

Xwerks Ashwa provides a 30-day money-back guarantee.

You can open and try the supplement before returning it to receive a full purchase price refund.

This is a good, reassuring satisfaction guarantee.

Xwerks Ashwa Manufacturing Practices

Xwerks Ashwa is manufactured and distributed in the USA. It’s also built inside cGMP facilities following the most stringent policies set forth by the American FDA.

Xwerks Ashwa Price & Where To Buy

A single bottle (1-month supply) of Xwerks Ashwa costs $19.00.

When you subscribe to recurring purchases on the Xwerks webpage, you’ll save 5% per order. Additionally, when you order 4+ bottles, you may qualify for free shipping, depending on where you live.

The 30-day money-back guarantee protects all purchases. Check out the official Xwerks Ashwa homepage to get the best deal.

#3 Nugenix Cortisol Control—Best For Men Over 60

The last of our picks for the best supplements to reduce cortisol, Nugenix Cortisol Control, is specially formulated to help men, especially those over 60, optimize hormonal balance and lower harmful cortisol levels over time.

Not only does Nugenix Cortisol Control support reduced cortisol secretion, but it may also contribute to multiple aspects of a man’s health and wellness. In recent years, it’s built a solid following among active older men.

If you’re a guy who’s 60 or older, Nugenix Cortisol Control is worth serious consideration.

Nugenix Cortisol Control Ingredients

Nugenix Cortisol Control contains some of the best adaptogenic compounds known to humanity. Several of its six primary ingredients appear in many of the best supplements to reduce cortisol.

On top of that, Nugenix Cortisol Control is non-GMO, soy-free, and gluten-free.

The primary ingredients are:

Relora

L-Theanine

Cordyceps

Ashwagandha

Rhodiola

Holy Basil

The chief ingredient, Relora, is a proprietary compound built from extracts of magnolia bark. Magnolia is a traditional therapeutic reported to have adaptogenic effects. It’s loaded with beneficial bioactive compounds that can aid in inducing calmness.

Another ingredient is rhodiola (Rhodiola rosea), a flowering herb that grows in cold climates and has potent adaptogenic effects. A study of 60 highly-stressed individuals in Sweden concluded that those who ingested rhodiola exhibited improved mental performance and lowered cortisol.

Other ingredients like ashwagandha, holy basil, and l-theanine are components of many elite cortisol reducers.

How To Ingest Nugenix Cortisol Control

Nugenix Cortisol Control comes in easy-to-swallow capsules. It’s recommended to ingest two pills a day, preferably at the same time and with food.

Some benefits may begin to appear in 4-6 weeks. However, the timeline may vary from one user to the next. Age, health status, sleep quality, and genetics can affect results.

What To Expect With Nugenix Cortisol Control

More and more men in their 60s, 70s, and 80s have become fans of this product due to its reported effectiveness for them.

Benefits may include:

Lowered Anxiousness

Better Stress Response

Enhanced Moods

Increased Energy & Vitality

If you’re getting on in years and want a natural boost to reduce stress, Nugenix Cortisol Control is a great choice.

And this all-natural supplement has no known adverse side effects.

Nugenix Cortisol Control Satisfaction Guarantee

Nugenix Cortisol Control comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Like others, you can open and use the supplement before returning it.

If Nugenix Cortisol Control doesn’t help you, send it back and get your refund of the purchase price.

This is an excellent money-back guarantee that provides solid customer protection.

Nugenix Cortisol Control Manufacturing Practices

Nugenix Cortisol Control is manufactured in cGMP facilities in the USA. Each batch should be uniformly safe.

Generally speaking, the best health supplements are made in the USA.

Nugenix Cortisol Control Price & Where To Buy

A single bottle of Nugenix (1-month supply) costs $59.99.

Savings may be available when you sign up for the Nugenix “auto-ship” subscription program. However, these savings can vary depending on when you sign up.

So, check out the official Nugenix website for more information.

The Best Supplements To Reduce Cortisol — Closing Thoughts

Most people accept stress as a regular part of daily life. And really, who can blame us?

With so much going on, the advent of modern technology, and the 24/7 “always on” lives many of us lead, we don’t have time to think about stress management.

However, we do need to think about it. Chronic stress can lead to potentially dangerous increases in cortisol levels. As the stress hormone increases, our health can decline.

It’s essential to get out in front of this before it’s too late. Some lifestyle changes, combined with time and patience, can help.

In addition, using these supplements may provide effective cortisol-lowering results. These all-natural products could be critical to winning the ongoing battle against stress.

And because all of the best supplements to reduce cortisol on our list are available to try risk-free, you have nothing to lose!

Related: Best Ashwagandha Gummies

Affiliate Disclosure:

The links contained in this product review may result in a small commission if you opt to purchase the product recommended at no additional cost to you. This goes towards supporting our research and editorial team. Please know we only recommend high-quality products.

Disclaimer:

Please understand that any advice or guidelines revealed here are not even remotely substitutes for sound medical or financial advice from a licensed healthcare provider or certified financial advisor. Make sure to consult with a professional physician or financial consultant before making any purchasing decision if you use medications or have concerns following the review details shared above. Individual results may vary and are not guaranteed as the statements regarding these products have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration or Health Canada. The efficacy of these products has not been confirmed by FDA, or Health Canada approved research. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease and do not provide any kind of get-rich money scheme. Reviewer is not responsible for pricing inaccuracies. Check product sales page for final prices.