Top 6 Best Herpes Support Supplements That Work Naturally

Many people suffer from herpes but are unaware that these infections are strongly related to their immune systems. The herpes simplex virus infection can appear in genital herpes and oral herpes.

Since it is known to affect immune function, many supplements support people with weak immunities and combat herpes outbreaks. But the question is which is the best to help eliminate the herpes virus.

Hence, to aid our readers, our research and editorial team has extensively researched the best natural supplements to help fight herpes simplex virus type 1 & 2. So, let’s start finding the best natural products for herpes treatment.

What Are The Best Supplements & Vitamins For Oral And Genital Herpes?

Many studies have proven vitamin deficiencies can affect herpes outbreaks. So, our list includes only those herpes simplex virus treatment supplements containing many essential micronutrients such as Vitamin C, selenium, zinc, et. They are as follows:

TonicGreens

Ingredients : Quercetin, Resveratrol, Apricot, Wheat Grass, Cinnamon Bark, Camu Camu Beet Root, Pomegranate, and more.

: Quercetin, Resveratrol, Apricot, Wheat Grass, Cinnamon Bark, Camu Camu Beet Root, Pomegranate, and more. Price : $79

: $79 Money-Back Guarantee : 60 days

: 60 days What’s Unique About It: It is one of the potent supplements to boost the immune system and transform our well-being.

TonicGreens is a new 6-in-1 formula having a powerful immunity booster phytomix and essential antioxidants. It is packed with more than 57 specific vitamins, probiotics, prebiotics, cleansing herbal extracts, and other A-Grade nutrients from 100% natural origins.

All of the vital nutrients of TonicGreens play an essential role in providing enhanced immunity and simultaneously help prevent oral and genital herpes.

How Do TonicGreens Work To Reduce Herpes Outbreaks?

The 100% natural ingredients in TonicGreens contain plenty of quercetin, a type of flavonoid that can help reduce inflammation and histamine development in the body. It does so by donating its electrons to the body-damaging free radicals. Thus, minimizing the risk of herpes outbreaks.

People having herpes symptoms may have outbreaks periodically. To tackle this, TonicGreens includes polyphenols, which rebalance and supercharge the immune system’s ability to function correctly. With the help of this supplement, it may be possible to help treat herpes so that the symptoms, like painful blisters, cold sores, etc., never show again.

TonicGreens is proudly made of the highest quality standards in a registered GMP facility, having no harmful chemicals and toxins. Also, it has been clinically proven to eliminate herpes simplex viruses.

HerpaGreens

Ingredients : Quercetin, Resveratrol, Resishi, Shiitake, Maitake Mushrooms, Beet Root, Korean Ginseng, and more.

: Quercetin, Resveratrol, Resishi, Shiitake, Maitake Mushrooms, Beet Root, Korean Ginseng, and more. Price : $79

: $79 Money-Back Guarantee : 60 days

: 60 days What’s Unique About It: It is the best natural powder remedy to help destroy herpes viruses and herpes symptoms.

HerpaGreens is made using delicious and simple natural ingredients, clinically proven to take power over herpes simplex virus and flush it out of the body as fast as possible. The makers of this powdered dietary supplement claim that 100% natural ingredients are selected from the best quercetin, resveratrol, and curcumin.

These potent herbal ingredients ensure that the herpes virus can no longer hide from our body’s immune system, thus helping prevent outbreaks. Moreover, to ensure users receive precise quantities of each ingredient, HerpaGreens has undergone many clinical trials to test its effectiveness.

How Does HerpaGreens Dietary Supplement Help Destroy Herpes Simplex Virus?

HerpaGreens powder supplement not only helps treat the symptoms of HSV-1 and HSV-2 but works in three steps to combat oral and genital herpes. First, it slashes the virus from its DNA string, then unmasks it and destroys the active outbreak. At last, it eliminates the risk of future herpes outbreaks possibilities.

Unlike prescription medications, HerpaGreens works efficiently to help stop the production and multiplication of LSD-1 protein in the body. Therefore, it unmasks the herpes virus and strengthens our body’s defenses. Once our body gains its immune response, with the help of this dietary supplement, the herpes simplex virus retreats into the nerve ganglia, where it stays dormant.

Many HerpaGreens users have claimed that combining a healthy lifestyle, integrative medicine, home remedies, and this powdered supplement has relieved them from genital herpes.

Herpesyl

Ingredients : Quercetin, Shiitake Mushrooms, Vitamin C, Burdock Root, Grape Seed, Selenium, Vitamin E, Turmeric, and more

: Quercetin, Shiitake Mushrooms, Vitamin C, Burdock Root, Grape Seed, Selenium, Vitamin E, Turmeric, and more Price : $69

: $69 Money-Back Guarantee : 60 days

: 60 days What’s Unique About It: It is an all-natural supplement that helps combat genital herpes and oral herpes while preventing lifelong infection.

Herpesyl is considered an effective natural antiviral medication for combating herpes outbreaks. It is a natural oral supplement comprising essential vitamins and minerals backed by science to help target both herpes viruses.

Moreover, Herpesyl has anti-inflammatory and antiviral properties to boost our immune system, thus supporting the body’s defenses against the herpes simplex virus. The manufacturers claim it is among the best non-prescription treatments for fighting herpes sores and reducing the risk of transmitting it to others.

How Does Herpesyl Works To Help Reduce Herpes Sores Symptoms?

As per the manufacturers, Herpesyl capsules have many natural and herbal extracts, each having specific benefits. It contains more than 26 essential nutrients, such as vitamin C, amino acid components, and selenium, that work in two ways. First, they help drain the herpes simplex virus from the brain cells, thus assisting our immune system to fight this highly contagious viral infection.

Secondly, Herpesyl may increase the immune response to fight genital herpes and oral herpes outbreak symptoms. With reduced brain and immune system inflammation, the repairing process in the body starts to happen. As a result, the affected person may alleviate symptoms such as cold sores, bumps, open sores, and blisters.

Herpesyl manufacturers claim this antiviral supplement is made using naturally-occurring ingredients, causing no adverse health effects.

Blisterol

Ingredients : Fenugreek, Oat Straw Extract, Saw Palmetto, L-Tyrosine.

: Fenugreek, Oat Straw Extract, Saw Palmetto, L-Tyrosine. Price : $69

: $69 Money-Back Guarantee : 60 days

: 60 days What’s Unique About It: It is a soft skin revival hack to help reduce many symptoms of oral herpes and genital herpes.

Blisterol is formulated by combining 100% natural ingredients and the latest technology to fight HSV 1 and HSV 2 outbreaks. This supplement helps improve the immune function to eliminate the herpes simplex virus and prevent future outbreaks.

The manufacturers of Blisterol claim that it contains only plant and herbal extracts, free of chemicals and GMOs, to prevent any adverse health effects. Unlike antiviral drugs, this supplement has been proven to be present in an efficacious dosage, causing no adverse effects.

How Does Blisterol Work To Fight Against Herpes Virus?

Many studies have found that the root cause of herpes simplex labialis is an unhealthy and imbalanced gut, which impacts Bacteroid Fragilis. If our body has different levels of bacteria, it may interfere with the production of PSA, thus making it incapable of fighting the herpes simplex virus.

Hence, Blisterol is formulated using essential vitamins and minerals to suppress the effects of herpes simplex virus type 1 & 2 on the body. This dietary supplement’s antioxidant and antiviral properties can flush out the herpes virus from the brain cells and reduce the symptoms of HSV-1, i.e., cold sore around the mouth. Along with that, it also aids in lowering genital herpes sores caused by herpes virus type 2.

Many Blisterol reviews have also confirmed that this supplement works best in stopping the multiplication of herpes outbreaks, simultaneously preventing its reoccurrence.

Forti Prime

Ingredients : Graviola, Green Tea, Panax Ginseng, Vitamin C, Vitamin E, Selenium, Olive Leaf, Essiac Tea Complex, and more.

: Graviola, Green Tea, Panax Ginseng, Vitamin C, Vitamin E, Selenium, Olive Leaf, Essiac Tea Complex, and more. Price : $69

: $69 Money-Back Guarantee : 60 days

: 60 days What’s Unique About It: It is one of the best dietary supplements to support a robust immune system.

Forti Prime is an effective natural supplement clinically proven to boost the immune system and help reduce open sores, cold sores, and other symptoms of the herpes virus. It is made using a combination of natural herbal and plant extracts in the correct dosage to supply our body with all the essential nutrients needed to fight against oral and genital herpes outbreak causes.

Unlike many antiviral drug options, Forti Prime’s powerful formula contains amino acid components, Vitamin C, E, selenium, etc., that have been proven effective in herpes treatment. Moreover, this dietary supplement is 100% pure, containing no GMOs, toxins, or harmful chemicals.

How Does Forti Prime Works To Help Reduce Herpes Infections?

Forti Prime’s first and foremost function is to supply our body with essential nutrients that boost our immune system. Our body gets prone to herpes outbreaks because of vitamin deficiencies that affect healthy cell growth in the body and mind. After we regain a healthy immune function, we can reduce pain, cold sores, and other herpes symptoms around our mouth and genital areas.

Forti Prime also has anti-inflammatory and antiviral properties that help reduce stress caused by the free radicals in our brains and bodies. Moreover, it can prevent herpes outbreaks from reoccurring again as it flushes out the virus from the roots by draining it from our brain cells.

Beyond Simplex

Ingredients : Quercetin, L-Lysine, Curcumin, Resveratrol, Garlic Extract, Vitamin C

: Quercetin, L-Lysine, Curcumin, Resveratrol, Garlic Extract, Vitamin C Price : $69.95

: $69.95 Money-Back Guarantee : 90 days

: 90 days What’s Unique About It: It is the best natural dietary supplement to help control and kill herpes infections.

Beyond Nutrition Research manufactures Beyond Simplex, one of the most potent supplements to boost immunity and overall health. It is made using high-quality, naturally sourced ingredients that can reduce herpes outbreaks from the affected area without causing adverse effects.

How Does Beyond Simplex Work To Reduce Genital And Oral Herpes?

The potent ingredients of Beyond Complex assist in eliminating herpes simplex symptoms around the genitals, mouth, and the affected area. It provides much-needed support similar to antiviral drugs without causing zero side effects. Beyond Complex may vanish the symptoms of herpes infections from the body by exposing the hidden virus to the immune system, which usually gets attached to the infected cell protein 47 (ICP47).

Once our body’s immunity becomes more robust with the help of Beyond Simplex supplement and tracks the hidden virus, it naturally begins fighting it, simultaneously eliminating the virus from the body.

The Factors We Examined Before Ranking Best Natural Herpes Supplements

Our research and editorial team has curated a list of the best natural supplements to eliminate herpes infections by considering several important factors. We have explained these parameters one by one below:

Ingredients Quality

The most crucial factor that we have considered while curating the list of best supplements to battle against HSV-1 and HSV-2 is the quality of ingredients used in them. We have chosen only those supplements made from natural ingredients and have been backed by science for their safety and potency standards.

Third-Party Clinical Trials

Only those natural herpes supplements were added to our list that claimed to have undergone many clinical trials from third-party sources to prove their safety and efficiency. We believe that clinical trials are essential as they provide users with trust and evidence that one particular supplement can give them relief from their situation without causing any side effects.

Advertised Benefits

While ranking the best natural herpes supplements, we have checked the transparency factor of the manufacturers. Many manufacturers advertise that their supplement is far more effective than other natural supplements to entice as many customers as possible.

We have chosen only those natural supplements that deliver the result as advertised. This means our recommended products have been clinically proven to provide relief against genital and oral herpes.

Customer Reviews

One of the essential criteria we have considered while creating the list of the best natural herpes supplements is customer reviews and testimonials. After reading many reviews, we have added the products mentioned above to our list because we think only the end consumers can give valuable insights into the supplement’s effectiveness in helping treat herpes outbreaks.

Company’s Reputation

A company’s reputation is also essential, and we considered this parameter. The transparency and the company’s words show their commitment to customer satisfaction, proving the quality of their products to be the best.

Cost & Refund Policy

Our recommended list of the best natural herpes treatment supplements is very pocket-friendly compared to antiviral medication in the market. Moreover, they come with a 100% satisfaction money-back guarantee which is essential as it is highly likely that the results of one supplement may vary from person to person.

It is also possible that one might not see any change after using a product, but having the feasibility to claim their money back is always an excellent option to consider.

Are The Ingredients In The Best Herpes Supplements Medically Reviewed?

Scientific and anecdotal evidence has backed the ingredients often added to herpes supplements. The medically reviewed studies and clinical manifestations surrounding the components aiming to prevent herpes outbreaks help users strengthen their buying decisions.

Thus, let us check out some of these ingredients and the scientific evidence backing them:

Wheat Germ

Wheat germ is rich in various elements and other nutrients that can help boost the immune system and reduce the severity and frequency of genital herpes outbreaks. One of the essential nutrients in wheat germ is vitamin E, a powerful antioxidant that helps protect the body against oxidative stress and inflammation.

Research shows vitamin E can help reduce the severity and frequency of herpes outbreaks by boosting the immune system’s ability to fight the herpes virus. Vitamin E stimulates the production of natural killer cells, specialized immune cells that help destroy viruses and other pathogens in the body.

Lemon Balm

One study conducted in 2008 found that lemon balm extract effectively inhibited the herpes simplex virus (HSV) in vitro. The researchers found that the extract reduced the virus’s replication by up to 96% in some cases. This suggests that lemon balm may be a beneficial natural remedy for those who suffer from herpes outbreaks.

Another study conducted in 2012 found that lemon balm cream effectively reduced the symptoms of herpes labialis (cold sores). The cream was applied topically to the affected area and was found to reduce the duration of symptoms by up to two days. The cream was also well-tolerated, with no reported side effects.

L-Lysine

L-Lysine is an essential amino acid the human body cannot produce alone. Therefore, it must be obtained from external sources, such as diet or supplements. L-Lysine is a critical building block for protein synthesis and is essential for the growth and maintenance of various bodily tissues, including bones, skin, and muscles.

L-Lysine blocks arginine uptake, another amino acid necessary to replicate the herpes virus. The herpes virus requires arginine to reproduce and spread. By limiting arginine availability, L-Lysine can hinder the virus’s ability to produce and reduce the severity and frequency of outbreaks.

Chia Seeds

Chia seeds are a rich source of omega-3 fatty acids, which have been shown to have antiviral properties. A study published in the Journal of Leukocyte Biology found that omega-3 fatty acids can inhibit the replication of the herpes simplex virus.

This is because omega-3 fatty acids can interfere with the virus’s ability to enter and infect cells, reducing the severity and frequency of herpes outbreaks. Chia seeds are also a good source of alpha-linolenic acid (ALA), an omega-3 fatty acid with anti-inflammatory properties.

Olive Oil

Olive oil is a type of fat obtained from the fruit of the olive tree (Olea europaea). It is rich in monounsaturated fatty acids, antioxidants, and anti-inflammatory compounds. The oil’s quality and composition depend on the olive type, harvesting method, and processing techniques.

Olive oil contains oleuropein, which has been shown to have antiviral properties against genital herpes. Oleuropein interferes with the virus’s ability to enter and replicate within host cells. It also stimulates the production of cytokines, immune system molecules that help fight off viral infections.

It also has anti-inflammatory properties that can help reduce the severity of herpes symptoms. The anti-inflammatory compounds in olive oil, such as oleocanthal and hydroxytyrosol, can help reduce inflammation and alleviate discomfort.

Aloe Vera

Aloe Vera works in various ways to prevent genital herpes outbreaks and infections. Firstly, it helps strengthen the immune system function, which allows the body to fight off infections. Aloe Vera contains polysaccharides that stimulate the production of white blood cells, which are essential for the immune system to function correctly. This enhances the body’s ability to prevent herpes outbreaks.

Moreover, the gel-like substance found in Aloe Vera contains enzymes that can break down and reduce inflammation. This can help alleviate the pain, itching, and redness often accompanying herpes outbreaks.

Finally, Aloe Vera has a moisturizing effect that can help soothe and heal the skin after a herpes outbreak. The gel-like substance found in Aloe Vera contains water, which can help hydrate the skin and promote healing. This can help reduce secondary infections and scarring risks.

Concluding Best Natural Herpes Supplements – Final Verdict

One out of every six people aged 14 to 49 gets herpes. This health issue can affect one’s self-esteem and confidence as cold sore outbreaks related to this disease on the mouth can act as a nuisance.

Hence, including a natural herpes supplement, a healthy diet, and some home remedies are the best methods to eliminate herpes infections. However, advice from a healthcare professional is a must before adding any supplement to your life.

