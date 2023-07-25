Best UFC Betting Sites (2023): UFC Betting Lines & Odds, Expert Tips, and More

When you look at MMA fights, it’s easy to see that the volatile nature of these clashes is what makes them so wildly popular among sports bettors. The unpredicted comebacks, the sheer intensity of each round – every single UFC fight night is a bonafide thriller!

When it comes to choosing a high-quality UFC betting site, several key attributes come into play. A premier platform like Bovada will offer comprehensive coverage of all major events, competitive odds, and an array of bet types.

But it doesn’t stop there. User-friendly design, robust security measures, and top-notch customer service are equally critical. After all, your betting experience should be as thrilling as the action happening inside the Octagon!

That said, let’s take a deeper look at the 10 best UFC betting sites.

Best UFC Betting Sites

Bovada: Best overall

MyBookie: Excellent betting odds

BetOnline: Best for futures bets

BUSR: Best welcome bonus

SportsBetting.ag: Fastest payments

BetAnySports: Excellent betting variety

EveryGame: Best for live betting

BetUS: Best design

Lucky99: Best for mobile

xBet: Best for beginners

To check out how each of these sports betting sites performs in crucial areas like MMA betting odds, market variety, and bonuses, read on!

1. Bovada – Best UFC Betting Site Overall

Pros:

Stellar selection of prop bets

More UFC markets than other sportsbooks

$750 sign-up bonus

10+ years of operation

More transparent thanks to public forum

Cons:

An extra step is required to find the support contact info

Social media is not often updated

Bovada gets to claim the throne for today. Operational for over a decade, the platform excels when it comes to markets, odds, and even promotional offers!

UFC Odds + Betting Markets: 5/5

Bovada sets itself apart in the realm of UFC betting with an extensive selection of props. It covers a wide array of events, including UFC Fight Night and UFC Futures, incorporating Mixed Martial Arts lines from One Fight Night and CFFC.

For most clashes, bettors can find markets in categories like Method of Victory, Round Props, and Fight Props.

Bovada offers a diverse array of wagering markets for specific events, from Winner and Wins by Decision or Technical Decision to more specific bets like Wins Inside Distance and When Will The Fight End.

However, for most UFC Fight Night and all UFC Futures matches, the “Winner” market is predominantly available, with some exceptions that feature additional prop wagers.

When compared to other sportsbooks, Bovada shines in the availability of multi-bets, specials, and props. Bovada is, without a doubt, the best sportsbook for UFC betting on our list, offering a larger variety of betting options and markets than many competitors.

Bonus Bets + Promotions: 4.8/5

Bovada offers enticing bonuses to new and existing customers. New players can choose between a 50% match bonus up to $250 or a 75% match bonus up to $750 for crypto deposits.

Meanwhile, referring friends can earn you up to $275 per referral. Additionally, Bovada’s rewards program lets you earn points for every bet, which can be exchanged for cashback, free bets, and more.

Banking Experience: 4.9/5

Bovada stands out with its rapid cryptocurrency transactions. Unlike conventional bank transfers, which can take several days, transactions made using digital currencies such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, Bitcoin Cash, and Litecoin are typically completed within an hour.

In addition, Bovada also showcases its commitment to user convenience by supporting many transaction methods.

These include traditional banking options such as credit and debit cards and the above cryptocurrencies for deposits and withdrawals.

Mobile Optimization + Customer Service: 4.75/5

Bovada’s commitment to 24/7 customer service is evident in its handling of inquiries or issues. Users are advised to visit the FAQ section, where they may find the necessary information and contact details for their concerns.

Simultaneously, Bovada has designed its platform with mobile users in mind. This allows users to engage in seamless betting using their portable devices without having to download any real-money betting app.

>> $750 CRYPTO WELCOME OFFER [Bovada]

2. MyBookie – Best Odds for UFC Fights of any Betting Site

Pros:

Best odds for UFC betting

In business since 2013

On-site bet builder

$1,000 welcome promo

Totally optimized for mobile

Cons:

Lower UFC market variety

Looks somewhat dated

As you probably already know, odds are crucial to placing wagers. When it comes to UFC betting, MyBookie hosts some of the best odds you can find right now.

UFC Odds + Betting Markets: 4.8/5

MyBookie brings UFC betting to life, neatly tucked under the ‘MMA’ category. It’s a platform that doesn’t shy away from covering a wide range of events, including the adrenaline-pumping UFC Fight Night.

When it comes to markets, MyBookie offers a flavorful mix. For instance, it is not just about picking the winner; there’s also the thrill of predicting the Total Over/Under.

The excitement ramps up further with UFC Fight Night, where you can bet on everything from the outright winner to the method of victory, and even whether the fight will go the distance.

The provision for multi-bets adds an extra layer of strategy and potential returns. And yes, the odds are among the best in the industry.

However, all that glitters is not gold. Despite its varied offerings, MyBookie is shadowed by competitors for its lack of depth and versatility on platforms like Bovada.

Bonus Bets + Promotions: 4.7/5

As shown in our MyBookie exclusive bonus codes article, MyBookie provides attractive bonuses for new and existing customers. For example, new players can enjoy a 50% welcome bonus upon signing up, receiving up to $1,000 in bonus funds on their first deposit.

Referring friends to MyBookie can earn you a generous 200% bonus based on their initial deposit. For ongoing players, MyBookie offers a 25% sports reload bonus on subsequent deposits.

Additionally, new players can benefit from a 10% cash bonus on their first deposit up to $200. However, it’s important to note that a minimum deposit of $50 is required to qualify for these first deposit bonuses.

Banking Experience: 4.9/5

MyBookie has distinguished itself in the competitive online betting industry by its adaptability and swiftness. It has earned international acclaim, largely due to its minimal fees and rapid transaction processing times that are often completed within an hour.

Despite the array of payment options appearing standard, this blend of flexibility and speediness has earned MyBookie extensive recognition in the online gambling world.

This platform not only accepts traditional modes of payment, such as credit/debit cards and MoneyGram, but it is also open to well-known cryptocurrencies. These include Litecoin, Ethereum, Bitcoin Cash, and Bitcoin.

Mobile Optimization + Customer Service: 4.65/5

MyBookie’s commitment to enhancing the user experience is evident in its 24/7 customer service. They ensure that users can reach out to the support team via live chat or email anytime, ensuring no one feels overlooked or frustrated, even in the most challenging situations.

While MyBookie’s platform might initially seem traditional, it has been thoughtfully crafted to facilitate a smooth and fluid user journey, amplifying the gaming experience.

The key focus of MyBookie is client satisfaction, and they emphasize ensuring customer contentment. This commitment is the cornerstone of their operations.

>> $1,000 SPORTS BETTING BONUS [MyBookie]

3. BetOnline – Best UFC Online Betting Site for Futures Bets

Pros:

Best selection of UFC futures wagers

Premium design, super-fast load times

Plenty of regular promos

$1,000 welcome offer

In business since 2004

Cons:

Credit card fees

Not the easiest feat to find the UFC markets

BetOnline is a highly reputable online betting site that’s been around for nearly 20 years, excelling with top-notch futures odds for UFC events.

UFC Odds + Betting Markets: 4.5/5

BetOnline stands out in the UFC betting scene with an impressive selection of UFC futures. The platform covers a wide range of events, including all UFC Fight Nights.

From the outright winner to more specific bets like Wins by Points, Wins by KO/TKO or DQ, and Draws, the platform offers various ways to engage with the action.

There’s even the option for multi-bets, such as Wins in Round X by Method Y, adding an extra layer of thrill to the game.

BetOnline offers a clear overview of available matches and a handy “Props” shortcut compared to other sportsbooks. While its selection of props is slightly inferior to Bovada’s, it makes up for it with a unique categorization of matches.

Bonus Bets + Promotions: 4.9/5

BetOnline presents a range of enticing bonus offers to enhance your betting experience:

With the welcome bonus, you can enjoy a 50% bonus up to $1,000, significantly boosting your initial deposit. Additionally, the 1st Time Crypto Bonus offers a generous 100% bonus up to $1,000 for cryptocurrency users.

To maximize your payouts on popular sports bets, BetOnline provides Odds Boosters, which give you an added advantage and increase your potential winnings.

BetOnline also includes special bonuses for UFC fans. If a UFC championship fight ends in a split decision, bets on the losing fighter will be refunded up to $50.

Furthermore, during fight nights, if there is a knockout on the BetOnline logo in any of their sponsored combat sports events, your winnings will be doubled, amplifying the excitement and potential earnings.

Banking Experience: 4.4/5

BetOnline’s support for nearly two dozen payment methods truly sets it apart. This includes established cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum, up-and-coming ones such as Shiba Inu, and traditional methods like MoneyGram.

Despite accepting credit card payments, BetOnline imposes a 9.75% fee on these transactions. As a result, many users opt for cryptocurrencies when conducting financial transactions on the site.

Mobile Optimization + Customer Service: 4.8/5

In an effort to enhance the user experience, BetOnline is engineered to provide smooth gameplay without the need for any software downloads.

Moreover, customer service is a top priority at BetOnline, with round-the-clock support available to its members. This commitment ensures that help is always just a call or click away.

>> $1,000 FIRST-DEPOSIT BONUS [BetOnline]

4. BUSR – Best Welcome Bonus to Bet Online on UFC

Pros:

$1,500 welcome bonus

Top-tier design

Special crypto offer

Solid futures markets

Cons:

$100 min deposit for the sign-up offer

Mediocre UFC betting options overall

BUSR is one of the best new UFC betting sites, boasting a stellar design and one of the most generous promotional offers, going up to $1,500 in bonus cash on your first deposit.

UFC Odds + Betting Markets: 4.4/5

The BUSR platform covers every single UFC Event, including UFC Fight Nights and Special Events.

When it comes to available markets, BUSR keeps it straightforward. Most UFC fights primarily feature the “Winner” betting market.

Notable odds and futures at BUSR for match-ups and a roster of tantalizing possible future fights. These include high stakes on unexpected face-offs, such as Elon Musk vs Mark Zuckerberg.

Navigating through BUSR is a breeze, with easy access to the Bet Builder. However, when stacked against other sportsbooks, BUSR’s UFC props selection might seem limited.

Bonus Bets + Promotions: 4.65/5

With the BUSR welcome bonus, you can enjoy a 100% match bonus that can go up to $1,500 on your first deposit. This significant boost allows you to explore a wide range of betting options available on the platform.

Additionally, BUSR offers a referral program where you can earn up to $250 for each successful referral. For cryptocurrency enthusiasts, BUSR’s Crypto Rewards scheme offers cashback of up to $100 on every crypto deposit.

Furthermore, to keep the excitement going, BUSR provides a reload bonus of up to $500 on subsequent deposits. This bonus ensures that you can extend your betting opportunities and continue enjoying the platform to the fullest.

Banking Experience: 4.6/5

On BUSR, processing transactions involving conventional currencies might take a few days. However, those carried out with digital currencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum are typically completed within hours.

Providing a wide range of deposit methods for account holders, BUSR allows its users to choose between traditional options such as credit and debit cards or digital currencies. The latter is known for its ability to reduce transaction costs.

Mobile Optimization + Customer Service: 4.9/5

In order to provide a seamless sports betting experience, BUSR has fine-tuned its website for mobile devices. It works flawlessly on a wide array of gadgets, including tablets and smartphones, regardless of whether iOS or Android powers them.

Further enhancing their user experience, BUSR boasts dedicated customer service. Users can reach them through various methods, including email, phone calls, and live chat, ensuring continuous support around the clock.

However, newcomers might find navigating the platform a bit challenging as UFC markets are grouped with MMA markets under “Martial Arts.”

>> $1,500 WELCOME DEAL [BUSR]

5. SportsBetting.ag – Fastest Withdrawals among the Best Online UFC Betting Sites

Pros:

10+ supported cryptocurrencies

$1,000 welcome bonus (also applies to crypto)

Solid UFC betting variety

Revamped design

Celebrating 20 years in the industry

Cons:

Could use better prop betting options

Slight navigation issues

SportsBetting.ag is a well-established UFC betting platform that’s been around for two entire decades. It stands out by supporting the widest range of crypto banking methods in the business.

UFC Odds + Betting Markets: 4.5/5

SportsBetting.ag covers multiple UFC events, including UFC Fight Night and UFC 291, among others. However, the specific markets available can vary.

In most of them, you can find bets like Winner, Total Over/Under, Wins by Decision or Technical Decision, Wins by KO/TKO or DQ, and more. On the other hand, for UFC Fight Night and UFC Futures, the betting options are typically limited to predicting the Winner.

Compared to other sports betting platforms, SportsBetting.ag provides a clear overview of available matches. While its selection of props may not be as extensive as some competitors, it makes up for it with a unique categorization of matches.

However, newcomers might find navigating the platform a bit challenging as UFC markets are grouped under Martial Arts.

Bonus Bets + Promotions: 4.5/5

SportsBetting.ag is a preferred choice for online bettors, offering appealing incentives like a 100% initial bonus up to $1,000 for cryptocurrency users and a 50% welcome bonus up to $1,000 for traditional currency users.

The platform’s allure is further enhanced with perks like a 30% crypto boost bonus and a 25% premium on selected reloads, making it a top destination for a rewarding betting experience.

You may also participate in the UFC Predictor to win a share of $10,000. Make predictions for all UFC events, and claim a whopping $500. Don’t miss out on this exciting opportunity to showcase your UFC knowledge and compete for the cash prize.

Banking Experience: 4.8/5

SportsBetting.ag has established a well-respected position within the betting community by offering approximately two dozen unique payment methods. This wide variety of transaction options guarantees a hassle-free user experience, further enhancing its popularity.

In addition to this, the platform’s support for a broad spectrum of cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin, Litecoin, Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin, and several popular stablecoins, strengthens its appeal among cryptocurrency betting fans.

Mobile Optimization + Customer Service: 4.65/5

SportsBetting. ag’s commitment to user experience is evident in its significant mobile device compatibility and interface improvements. These key factors play a crucial role in upholding the platform’s reputation within the betting industry.

In addition to these advancements, the platform demonstrates its dedication to customer service by employing three separate email addresses for queries, one of which is exclusively for sportsbook-related concerns.

>> $1,000 WELCOME PROMO [SportsBetting.ag]

Best UFC Betting Sites: Our Ranking Criteria

How do we rank UFC betting sites? Check out our brief explanation below:

UFC Betting Odds + Betting Markets:

We first considered the variety and competitiveness of UFC betting odds offered by each sportsbook. A top-rated platform should provide bettors with a wide range of markets, including money lines, over/under MMA bets, prop bets, round betting, and more.

It’s not just about quantity, though; the odds should also be competitive to ensure bettors get the best possible return on their wagers.

Bonus Bets + Promotions:

Sportsbooks often lure new customers with enticing bonuses and promotions. Still, the real value lies in the ongoing rewards for loyal users. We looked beyond the initial sign-up offers, evaluating the quality and frequency of promotions for existing bettors.

These can take the form of free bets, deposit matches, even risk-free bets, and the best crypto bonus offers, all of which can enhance your UFC betting experience and boost your bankroll.

Banking Experience:

Ease of transactions plays a critical role in the overall betting experience. We assessed UFC betting sites on the variety of banking options they offer, including credit/debit cards, bank transfers, and crypto

Speed of withdrawals was another essential factor – because when you win, you want to enjoy your winnings as quickly as possible!

Mobile Optimization + Customer Service:

We evaluated how well each site’s interface translates to smaller screens, ensuring easy navigation and smooth performance. Additionally, we scrutinized the quality of customer service, because reliable support is crucial when you’re dealing with real money.

The best MMA sportsbooks offer multiple communication channels, like live chat, email, and phone support, and respond promptly and professionally to any queries or issues.

Why Is Bovada the Best UFC Betting Site?

Our Bovada review has proven that this is a highly reputable UFC betting site that stands out from competitors on essentially every front. Here are some of the key reasons why it should be your go-to spot for UFC fight nights.

Extensive Selection of UFC Props: Bovada offers a wide range of prop wagers for UFC events, including UFC Fight Night events. Many of these markets aren’t as extensively covered by other sportsbooks.

Highly Competitive Wagering Odds: Bovada consistently provides competitive odds, ensuring that bettors get maximum value from their wagers. This can significantly enhance potential returns and make your betting experience more rewarding.

Custom Prop Bets: Unique to Bovada, you can request custom prop bets via Twitter using the hashtag #WhatsYaWager. This feature provides a personalized betting experience and allows you to engage creatively with the platform.

High Transparency: Bovada hosts a public forum where support members are readily accessible, and past support inquiries can be checked. This transparency builds trust and ensures a fair and reliable betting experience.

Generous Welcome Bonus: Bovada offers new users a $750 welcome bonus. If you use cryptocurrency, your first deposit is matched at a 75% rate, significantly boosting your initial bankroll.

Why Should I Use MMA Betting Sites?

The best UFC betting sites leave those traditional sportsbooks in the dirt. Just like we’ve done with the best sites to bet on boxing, below are some of the key reasons why you should place your Ultimate Fighting Championship wagers online.

Variety of Betting Options: Online betting sites typically offer a wider range of wagering markets and prop bets compared to retail sportsbooks. This gives bettors more opportunities to find value and make profitable sports bets.

More Bonus Cash: Online sportsbooks often provide larger bonuses compared to their retail counterparts. This is primarily because of the lower operating costs associated with a digital platform.

Personalized Alerts: Online sports betting platforms can send personalized alerts about upcoming fights, changes in odds, or special promotions based on your betting history and preferences.

Advanced Risk Management: Online betting sites often have superior tools for managing betting risk. For example, some sportsbooks offer features like ‘cash out’, which allows bettors to lock in a profit or limit a loss before the event has concluded.

Advanced Bet Types: Online platforms often provide exotic bet types, like parlay bets, progressive parlays, and teaser bets. These advanced betting options allow experienced bettors to execute complex betting strategies that simply aren’t possible at retail sportsbooks.

Best Sites to Bet on UFC: Guide for Online UFC Bettors

What are the best sports betting sites for UFC events?

The five best MMA betting sites sports bettors can join in 2023 are:

Bovada is the best UFC betting site overall, while MyBookie offers better odds than most online sportsbooks.

BetOnline is the top pick for futures bets, while BUSR has the best design. As for SportsBetting.ag, it stands out as the top UFC betting site for crypto users in our book.

Which bet types are available for UFC betting online?

The main types of bets you can place on UFC fights at online betting platforms:

Moneyline Bet: Moneyline bets are very straightforward – you bet on which fighter wins the match.

Moneyline bets are very straightforward – you bet on which fighter wins the match. Over/Under Rounds: Betting on whether the fight will last over or under a certain number of rounds.

Betting on whether the fight will last over or under a certain number of rounds. Method of Victory: Predicting not only who will win, but also the winning method – Knockout (KO), Technical Knockout (TKO), Submission, or Decision.

Predicting not only who will win, but also the winning method – Knockout (KO), Technical Knockout (TKO), Submission, or Decision. Round Betting: Wagering on which round the fight will end.

Wagering on which round the fight will end. Parlay Bet: Combining multiple bets into one. All selections must win for the parlay to pay out, but the potential winnings are higher.

Combining multiple bets into one. All selections must win for the parlay to pay out, but the potential winnings are higher. Prop Bets: These are bets on specific events happening during the fight, such as a particular fighter scoring a knockout, or the fight going the distance.

These are bets on specific events happening during the fight, such as a particular fighter scoring a knockout, or the fight going the distance. Live Betting: Placing bets during the fight itself, with odds that update in real-time, based on the action in the Octagon.

Placing bets during the fight itself, with odds that update in real-time, based on the action in the Octagon. Fight to Go the Distance: Betting on whether the fight will last all scheduled rounds.

Betting on whether the fight will last all scheduled rounds. Total Rounds: Betting on the total number of rounds the fight will last, irrespective of the winner.

Can you bet on UFC online?

Yes, you can bet on UFC online. Numerous sportsbooks offer online betting on UFC fights, including moneyline bet deals (betting on the fighter winning the UFC event), Over/Under rounds, victory props, point spread, and more.

Some of the top-rated UFC betting sites include Bovada, BetOnline, and MyBookie. These platforms provide a wide range of betting options for both main events and undercard fights.

Top 5 Online Betting Sites for UFC Fights Compared

Now that you know pretty much everything about online UFC betting, let’s recap what the top 5 betting sites have to offer:

Bovada: The best online sportsbook for placing wagers on the Ultimate Fighting Championship, boasting an exceptional range of UFC markets. Before you place your first bet, you are eligible to claim up to $750 in welcome bonus money.

MyBookie: Some of the best odds you’ll find for betting on UFC fights online. The platform also hosts a full-on casino on the side and greets every new sports bettor with up to $1,000 in sign-up bonus cash.

BetOnline: The best UFC lines for futures bets. The platform is also known for its selection of risk-free bet deals, and a solid $1,000 sign-up bonus for every new customer.

BUSR: The best design of all the UFC betting apps and websites. The BUSR online sportsbook is also known for its highly generous welcome bonus, granting new users up to $1,500 at a 100% match rate on their first deposits.

SportsBetting.ag: The Las Vegas of crypto UFC betting apps, boasting about a dozen crypto coins you can use. As a new customer, you can claim up to $1,000 in bonus cash before placing your first bet.

How to Join MMA Sportsbooks and Place UFC Bets Online

Placing UFC bets online is pretty easy – it’s certainly much easier than traveling to Las Vegas or visiting any retail sportsbook in your area.

This is how it’s done at Bovada, but note that you can essentially use this guide for all the UFC betting sites in our guide.

1. Register Your Bovada Sports Betting Account

Visit the Bovada sportsbook and click the sign-up button to activate the registration form.

Fill out all the required fields.

Accept the T&Cs and finalize the registration.

2. Verification

The betting site will send you a confirmation email with a verification code.

Enter the code when asked, and then log in to your sports betting account.

3. Grab Your Bonus Cash, Place Your UFC Bet

Set your banking preference at the Cashier and deposit $20 or more.

Claim your welcome bonus (up to $750 if using crypto, $250 max with fiat).

Check the available UFC betting options and form your first bet slip.

Bet online, and have a good one!

UFC Betting Tips + Strategies

If you’re looking to place wagers on upcoming UFC events, applying some strategy is smart. As an example from our best sites to bet on F1 article, here are some of our top tips and advice for online UFC bettors.

Utilize Prop Bets: Prop bets can offer value that’s overlooked in straight-up winner markets. For example, betting on the fight to end in a specific round or by a specific method (KO/TKO, submission, etc.) can be profitable if you’ve done your research.

Analyze Strike and Takedown Accuracy: Look at statistics like a fighter’s strike accuracy and takedown accuracy. These can give you an insight into a fighter’s performance beyond just their win-loss record.

Consider Reach and Size Advantages: A significant reach or size advantage can often translate into a competitive edge in a fight and determine the winning fighter. Be sure to factor this into your betting decisions.

Factor in Octagon Control: Fighters who control the center of the Octagon tend to score higher with judges. Consider this when betting on fights you expect to go the distance.

Use Live Betting to Hedge Bets: If you’ve bet on a fighter to win, but they’re not performing as expected, consider placing a live bet on their opponent to hedge your potential losses.

Join Different UFC Betting Sites: You can claim various welcome bonuses by joining multiple betting sites, effectively increasing your initial bankroll. This strategy enhances your betting power and allows for odds comparison, ensuring you get the most value from your bets.

Best UFC Betting Sites: Time to Bet on UFC Events!

OK, time to bet on UFC! In summary, we’ll say once again that Bovada is the best UFC betting site you can join, offering a wide range of Mixed Martial Arts betting lines and a cool $750 sign-up bonus.

Other top-tier betting apps and sites include MyBookie, known for its odds, and BetOnline, a fine choice for futures wagers and live betting.

Whichever site you join, stick to responsible betting, never wager more than you can afford to lose, and enjoy that UFC fight!

