What Is Credit Repair – How It Works & How Long Does It Take

DISCLAIMER: This is paid content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WISH-TV. The content presented on this page has been created and provided entirely by the advertiser.

A strong credit history can provide many benefits, such as improving the likelihood of mortgage approval and securing more favorable car insurance rates. However, individuals with subpar or inadequate credit may find it challenging to achieve better credit standing.

Fortunately, there’s good news: while repairing one’s credit requires time and effort, it’s indeed possible. We invite you to peruse our comprehensive guide on credit repair for a complete understanding of this process.

What Is Credit Repair?

Credit repair involves rectifying a credit history or status that may have declined due to various factors. Fixing credit standing can be as straightforward as challenging inaccurate data with credit agencies, including identity theft cases.

Sometimes, repairing credit may necessitate extensive efforts to restore it. Credit repair also entails addressing underlying financial matters like budgeting and attending to genuine concerns lenders raise.

KEY TAKEAWAYS

Credit repair is improving or rectifying a low credit score.

Involves engaging a company to communicate with the credit bureau, identifying and disputing inaccuracies on your credit report, and requesting their removal.

While self-credit repair is an option, it can be labor-intensive and time-consuming.

How Credit Repair Works?

Numerous companies make claims about their ability to rectify poor credit reports, but it requires time and effort to correct any incorrect information that may be present.

Third parties cannot remove the details provided by credit reporting agencies. However, these details can be disputed if misrepresented or inaccurate. Both credit repair companies and individuals may investigate such information.

Individuals may receive free credit reports from credit reporting agencies once every 12 months and when an adverse action is taken against them based on the information in the report (such as being denied credit).

Consumers can file disputes when complete, or accurate information appears on their credit reports. Besides rectifying such information and identifying fraudulent transactions on one’s record, rebuilding and repairing credit often relies heavily on how one uses and engages with one’s existing lines of credit.

Several key factors influence an individual’s overall credit score:

Payment History : Timely payment of bills or optimizing the payment schedule for existing credit can positively impact credit scores.

: Timely payment of bills or optimizing the payment schedule for existing credit can positively impact credit scores. Utilization of Available Credit: The amount of debt an individual holds relative to their available credit can adversely affect their credit score, even with on-time minimum payments. Addressing this by reducing overall debt may enhance their credit profile.

Credit Repair Services

Managing credit repair independently can often feel overwhelming despite our best efforts. Fortunately, our dedicated Credit Repair Services are here to assist you. These services relieve you of the burden and provide valuable assistance.

Not all credit repair companies can be relied upon, despite their claims of help. We’ve compiled a list of the most trustworthy credit repair services to ensure your trust and reliability.

CreditRepair.com – Best Credit Repair Company Overall

Since its establishment, CreditRepair.com has been operating for a decade and has successfully removed 8.2 million discrepancies from credit reports. Its primary aim is to address customer credit report inconsistencies by challenging the credit bureaus.

It requests creditors to verify negative items they have reported and closely monitors customers’ credit to assist them in achieving their financial goals.

CreditRepair.com offers three distinct packages and a complimentary consultation service to cater to different needs. These packages range from $69.95 to $119.95 per month, with an initial fee matching each chosen package’s monthly charge.

One notable advantage of CreditRepair.com’s packages is that they all come with the added benefit of credit monitoring, an inclusion not commonly found among other credit repair services available today.

Lexington Law – Best Credit Repair Company for Transparency

With over 15 years of experience, Lexington Law has established itself as one of the most reputable credit repair companies. Its mission is to transform the credit repair industry by delivering ethical and practical solutions to needy consumers.

Through various service options, Lexington Law provides clients with a clear path toward improving their credit and achieving their financial objectives. To enhance customers’ creditworthiness, Lexington Law focuses on four key areas: analyzing credit reports, disputing inaccuracies, escalating disputes when necessary, and monitoring credit scores.

Clients can use affordable packages starting at $95.95 without any setup fees. Veterans and active military personnel are eligible for a generous discount of 50% off the initial cost. In recognition of family support systems, Lexington Law extends a special offer where spouses can receive a one-time 50% discount when they sign up together for services.

>> Improve Your Company's Credit Rating With Lexington Law >>

Credit Saint – Best Simple Credit Repair Options

With a 17-year presence in the industry, Credit Saint boasts a solid reputation. New customers can take advantage of a complimentary consultation.

If they decide to move forward with one of the available packages, Credit Saint will handle all interactions with the credit bureaus on their behalf. There are three package options for customers, starting at $79.99 per month and requiring a minimum setup fee of $99.

Read our Credit Saint review for more information.

The Credit People – Most Aggressive Timeline

The Credit People stands out from its competitors by offering specific timelines for customer results. Unlike other companies that provide vague estimates, The Credit People takes immediate action and guarantees that some customers will see improvements within 60 days.

They provide access to your credit scores and reports as soon as you sign up, enabling you to understand your current credit situation immediately. This starting point is crucial in tracking your progress.

Sky Blue – Best for Budget Option

Sky Blue has been providing credit repair services for over three decades since its establishment in 1989. The company employs a credit repair process similar to what other repair companies offer. Once you have completed the sign-up form, Sky Blue Credit will scrutinize your credit report and identify any disputable items.

During this stage, Sky Blue Credit will also provide practical and personalized advice to assist you in rebuilding your credit.

The company will start disputes with the three major credit bureaus for incorrect items. If these bureaus reject the disputes initially made, Sky Blue Credit will automatically send follow-up dispute letters on your behalf to enhance your chances of achieving a score increase.

Is Credit Repair Illegal?

Yes, credit repair is a legitimate method for enhancing a compromised credit history and increasing your credit score. While you can enlist the assistance of a professional company to aid in repairing your credit, note that they’re not capable of accomplishing anything that you cannot achieve on your own.

How Long Does It Take to Repair Credit?

Fixing your credit score is something that takes time to be done. Even if the information is accurate, negative items like missed payments, charge-offs, or collection accounts will stay on your credit report for seven to ten years.

How Is Your Credit Score Calculated?

FICO® credit scoring systems assign individuals or companies a numerical value, which aids financial institutions in assessing the likelihood of borrowers repaying their debts and determining their ability to take on additional debt.

These credit scores are determined by various factors that show past performance in repaying debt, current debt repayment capability, and the capacity to handle more indebtedness. Several key elements are considered when calculating consumer credit scores.

Payment History: What is your track record in paying bills on time, and do you have any instances of payment collections, bankruptcies, or foreclosures?

What is your track record in paying bills on time, and do you have any instances of payment collections, bankruptcies, or foreclosures? Credit Utilization : How do your account balances compare to your credit limits?

: How do your account balances compare to your credit limits? Credit Age : How old are your credit accounts?

: How old are your credit accounts? Credit Mix : Have you mastered managing debt payments across different credit products, such as credit cards, student loans, auto loans, and mortgage loans?

: Have you mastered managing debt payments across different credit products, such as credit cards, student loans, auto loans, and mortgage loans? Credit Inquiries: How frequently have you applied for credit in recent times?

Payment history and credit utilization are the two most influential factors in determining your credit score. In the widely recognized FICO credit scoring system, payment history contributes 35% to your score, while credit utilization accounts for 30%. Credit age makes up 15% of the score, whereas credit mix and credit inquiries weigh 10% each.

Your credit report provides a detailed breakdown of other financial information about your history. This includes a list of revolving and installment accounts, recent hard and soft credit inquiries, and records of collection actions and bankruptcies.

Combined with your actual numerical score, these components collectively offer financial institutions a more comprehensive understanding of your creditworthiness. For further insights on comprehending your specific standing within credit scores, please refer to our Credit Score Guide.

What Hurts Your Credit Score?

When the factors used to determine your credit score aren’t effectively managed, they can hurt your score. Several key factors have the potential to decrease your credit score.

Late Payments : FICO’s scoring system heavily weighs payment history, making late payments a significant factor in lowering your credit score. Even a single payment beyond 30 days overdue might harm your score. More severe late payment issues, such as collection actions, bankruptcies, and foreclosures, can significantly lower your score. Prioritize avoiding late payments.

: FICO’s scoring system heavily weighs payment history, making late payments a significant factor in lowering your credit score. Even a single payment beyond 30 days overdue might harm your score. More severe late payment issues, such as collection actions, bankruptcies, and foreclosures, can significantly lower your score. Prioritize avoiding late payments. Excessive Credit Utilization : Carrying a high balance on your credit cards may raise concerns among financial providers about your financial situation. Credit utilization above 30% of your balance is considered high, while a rate of 10% or less is ideal.

: Carrying a high balance on your credit cards may raise concerns among financial providers about your financial situation. Credit utilization above 30% of your balance is considered high, while a rate of 10% or less is ideal. Short Credit History : New accounts may lead financial providers to view your ability to manage credit unproven. Keeping accounts open for 7 years or more can help improve your credit history.

: New accounts may lead financial providers to view your ability to manage credit unproven. Keeping accounts open for 7 years or more can help improve your credit history. Single Type of Credit : Handling only one type of debt, such as a credit card or a student loan, may make lenders skeptical about your ability to manage other types of debt, such as mortgages. Diversifying your credit mix and staying current on payments can improve your credit score.

: Handling only one type of debt, such as a credit card or a student loan, may make lenders skeptical about your ability to manage other types of debt, such as mortgages. Diversifying your credit mix and staying current on payments can improve your credit score. Too Many New Applications: Applying for many credit cards or loans quickly may suggest desperation for cash and raise concerns about higher risk. Hard credit inquiries stay in your file for two years, so consider this before engaging in a credit application spree.

These factors are critical contributors to potential credit score declines. Following the guidelines above and avoiding these issues can help minimize the need for credit repair.

What Does Credit Repair Include?

Credit repair refers to rectifying and improving a low credit score. It entails enlisting the services of a company to communicate with credit bureaus and identify any inaccuracies or falsehoods in your report, subsequently requesting their removal.

Another approach to credit repair involves tackling underlying financial challenges, such as creating a budget and addressing valid concerns raised by lenders.

What to Know Before Hiring a Credit Repair Company?

Although it may seem appealing to enlist the help of an external company to deal with your credit problems, it’s crucial to manage your expectations. While credit repair companies can certainly assist in enhancing your credit score gradually, they have their constraints.

Credit Repair Companies Can’t Do Anything You Can’t Do Yourself

Credit repair agencies can help enhance your credit by collaborating with your creditors and credit bureaus to remove negative information. However, you can undertake these steps independently without incurring the cost of credit repair services.

Contacting your lenders and negotiating with them is a viable alternative. A credit repair firm is optional for this purpose. In reality, specific lenders may prohibit third-party negotiations on behalf of their customers.

Accurate Information Can’t Be Removed From Your Credit Report

Although credit repair companies may exert considerable effort to eliminate any erroneous data from your credit report, they cannot eradicate negative but accurate information. They cannot guarantee removing any information from your reports.

Credit Repair Companies May Not Offer Budgeting or Money Management Advice

While credit repair agencies aim to help you eliminate debt and improve your credit, they provide a different range of services than credit counseling agencies.

Credit counseling agencies take a more comprehensive approach to resolving your financial and credit issues. Their primary focus is on assisting you in creating a budget, improving money management skills, and reducing expenditures.

Credit counseling services employ different strategies than credit repair agencies to raise your credit score or rectify negative entries on your credit report. It would benefit you to familiarize yourself with both options before deciding which service suits your needs.

You Can Cancel Your Contract Within Three Days Without Penalty

According to the Federal Trade Commission (FTC), if you regret buying services from a credit repair company, you can cancel your contract within three days without additional charges or penalties.

It Will Take Time for Your Credit to Improve

Improving your credit is a challenging solution, whether you choose to handle it on your own or enlist the help of a credit repair company. The credit bureaus are given 30 days to investigate any errors and must inform you of the investigation results within five business days.

Sometimes, this process can take even longer. If you have recently obtained a new copy of your credit report and then filed a dispute, the credit bureaus will have 45 days to conduct their investigation. It’s crucial to remain patient and persistent throughout this entire process.

How Do You Choose the Best Credit Repair Company?

Suppose you need more time to address your credit situation and possess the financial means to engage a credit repair agency. In that case, there are several factors you should consider before committing to an expensive agreement.

Research Any Regulatory Action

If a credit repair company has a track record of disregarding federal regulations, it’s advised to exercise caution before engaging in any business dealings with them.

As regulatory actions and legal disputes are matters of public record, you can access this information on government websites like the FTC and the CFPB. The CFPB provides a database for complaints, allowing users to search for specific companies.

Check for Credit Repair Organizations Act Violations

To adhere to the Credit Repair Organizations Act, every credit repair company must comply with its regulations. It’s crucial to ensure that any credit repair companies you’re considering follow these guidelines before making a decision.

Can’t provide misleading information

Can’t require advance payment

Must provide contracts in writing

Offers consumers the right to cancel their contract

If you identify any possible problems with compliance, it’s best to avoid engaging with that particular company.

Compare Plans for Features and Fees

It’s crucial to research and compare prices and fees when it comes to credit repair companies, just like with personal loans or credit cards. These companies usually have different plans available, each offering its own set of advantages.

Typically, credit repair companies will ask for an initial fee plus a monthly fee that you’ll be responsible for throughout the process. However, if you decide to handle the task independently, repairing your credit, reaching out to creditors, and disputing any errors on your credit report can all be done at no cost.

How Do You Repair Your Credit Yourself?

Repairing your credit is a task you can undertake incurring no additional costs or enlisting the help of a professional company.

Under the Fair Credit Reporting Act (FCRA), you can dispute any inaccuracies on your credit report. The credit bureaus are required to investigate these disputes within 30 days, sometimes extending to 45 days.

Instead of relying on a credit repair firm to obtain your credit reports, you can access them for free online from all three agencies at AnnualCreditReport.com. Reviewing reports from Equifax, Experian, and TransUnion is crucial, as they may contain varying information. Suppose you come across any errors or inaccuracies.

In that case, several methods are available for challenging them, using an online platform, contacting the relevant authority by phone, or accessing their services through their website. There are other steps that you can take independently to enhance your credit situation.

These include paying off outstanding debts promptly and ensuring timely payments for all obligations. Another effective strategy involves reducing debt utilization by decreasing the amount owed on various accounts.

What Is Credit Repair? – Frequently Asked Questions

How Do I Know if a Credit Repair Company Is Safe?

As the overseer of credit repair agencies and enforcer of regulations, the Credit Repair Organizations Act (CROA) grants you certain rights regarding credit repair.

Under the CROA, credit repair companies must provide a written contract outlining your legal rights and the specific services they will offer. They must also inform you of your right to cancel within three days with no charges and give you an estimated timeline for their services.

Credit repair agencies must also disclose the complete cost of their services in writing. If a credit repair agency cannot provide this information, it’s advisable to avoid them entirely.

How Long Does Negative Information Stay On My Credit Reports?

Unfavorable details, like reaching a debt settlement, making late payments, or going through Chapter 13 bankruptcy proceedings, can linger on your credit report for seven years.

Negative information such as filing for Chapter Seven bankruptcy or having tax liens can extend its stay on your credit report for up to ten years.

Should I Also Consider a Credit Counseling Agency?

If you face financial difficulties and the consequences of a low credit score, collaborating with a credit counseling organization can provide valuable assistance.

These organizations, typically operating as nonprofits and offering affordable services, assist individuals in effectively managing their debts and adhering to a monthly budget.

They converse with clients to understand their financial circumstances, identify personal challenges related to money matters, and explore possible remedies.

The Bottom Line – What Is Credit Repair

Restoring or rectifying a low credit score is what credit repair entails. Another aspect of credit repair involves hiring a company to communicate with the credit bureau and identify any inaccuracies or false information on your report, then requesting their removal.

You can either conduct your own credit repair or enlist the services of a company to handle it on your behalf. Credit repair firms are only authorized to perform tasks you can do yourself. Repairing your credit score can be demanding in terms of time and effort.

