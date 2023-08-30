ZenBusiness Review: Is it the Best LLC Formation Service?

Establishing a corporation or LLC (Limited Liability Company) can be complicated and time-consuming. However, there are online businesses like ZenBusiness’ LLC formation service that can simplify the process. Our ZenBusiness reviews will provide insight into its additional offerings besides its user-friendly LLC services at affordable rates.

>> Use ZenBusiness to Start an LLC >>

Our Verdict on ZenBusiness

ZenBusiness LLC offers a wide range of business formation services that are perfect for small business owners who want to register their businesses quickly and affordably without the help of a lawyer. Although not every service they offer is inexpensive, they allow you to select from various a-la-carte choices and tier-based plans.

When compared to its leading rivals, ZenBusiness reviews show that it provides the most cost-effective solution.

Pros:

A simple platform and cost-effective tier-based plans

Exceptional customer service and a 60-day money-back guarantee

Every package, including the basic one, includes all necessary services

Web ZenBusiness LLC reviews, a company with an excellent reputation and a positive client rating

Cons

Service of registered agents automatic renewal at $99 a year

Certain services, such as domain name registration and web hosting, are less expensive elsewhere.

>> Visit ZenBusiness >>

ZenBusiness At a Glance

ZenBusiness reviews show that they offer an open pricing structure. No matter whatever package you select among the tier-based plans offered by the business, there are no hidden fees.

The fundamental $49 beginning package offers help with entity filing, registered agent services, operating agreement services, and annual report services—the four main components needed to establish a company. This is evidenced by the ZenBusiness LLC reviews.

When compared to more experienced and longer-running online company creation providers like Swyft Filings, LegalZoom, Incfile, and ZenBusiness indicate that it’s performing well.

Who Should Use ZenBusiness?

If you’re an entrepreneur seeking a simple method to register your business, ZenBusiness reviews indicate that it’s the perfect option. The platform is beneficial if you require help navigating the legal filing procedures but cannot afford to engage the services of a business lawyer.

>> Try ZenBusiness to Start an LLC >>

Pricing

ZenBusiness reviews show that it provides a subscription service with three different pricing options, each offering different features. The basic plan focuses on the fundamental aspects of business formation and operation, while the premium plan includes benefits, such as an annual tax filing service and a guarantee of compliance.

ZenBusiness reviews show various additional services that enable you to customize your plan according to your business requirements. While ZenBusiness doesn’t offer a free plan, it has a pricing structure that is clear and straightforward, with no concealed fees. You’ll not have to pay more than the amount displayed during checkout.

ZenBusiness A-La-Carte

ZenBusiness reviews show it provides an a-la-carte package in addition to tier-based services. This option allows users to create a custom service package to match their individual requirements for more flexibility.

After setting up an account and providing personal details, ZenBusiness LLC reviews indicate that they will provide a tailored quote based on the level of support needed.

For a yearly fee of $99, you can use the registered agent service as a standalone option. You can opt for the registered agent and compliance service combination, which costs $149. ZenBusiness LLC reviews show that there will be no additional charges or fines if you cancel your subscription after your business has been established.

>> Use ZenBusiness to Start an LLC >>

ZenBusiness Features

ZenBusiness reviews indicate the availability of a platform that is equipped with a variety of features to simplify and expedite forming a business. Besides receiving immediate virtual assistance during the startup launch, users can also benefit from useful tools included in their service package.

ZenBusiness reviews show access to additional services that cater to the specific requirements of their clients. These include some of their most remarkable offerings.

Entity Filing Services

ZenBusiness LLC reviews your documents and offers entity filing assistance as a part of their standard service in all of their plans. This company provides quick and efficient aid in the formation of business entities across all 50 states.

Once you have created an account and are given the details, ZenBusiness reviews show that they will manage the complicated filing procedures according to your state laws and the type of business you desire.

Registered Agent Service

Every company is required to have a registered agent, which is where ZenBusiness LLC comes in as a registered agent service. It acts as the agent for businesses that are created through its platform.



According to the law, a registered agent is a person or organization that has permission to accept official government letters, tax forms, legal papers, and lawsuit notifications on behalf of a company. According to ZenBusiness reviews, they cover this adequately.

Legal Document Templates

When setting up a business, it’s usual to generate various legal papers. ZenBusiness reviews show that they offer a range of standard document formats, such as a Banking Resolution, Operating Agreement, and a Bylaws Template.

Domain Name Registration and Web Hosting

If you choose the premium package offered by ZenBusiness, as seen in ZenBusiness reviews, you’ll get domain name registration and web hosting services included. However, if your business selects the Starter or Pro package, you can still use the website service feature by paying only $100.

ZenBusiness reviews indicate that it provides the convenience of registering a domain name and creating a business website in one place. By registering your domain name, you can create a professional email address that can serve as a valuable brand element.

Having a professional email address can make it easy for you to connect your company with your website and official communication channels, providing a seamless experience for your clients and partners. The ZenBusiness LLC reviews evidence this.

>> Try ZenBusiness >>

Employer Identification Number (EIN)

The tax ID number, or Employer Identification Number (EIN), is a unique 9-digit number the IRS provides that enables individuals to distinguish their personal finances from their business assets. Regardless of the type of business structure established, acquiring an EIN is mandatory before hiring any employees.

ZenBusiness can obtain this tax number on your behalf from the IRS.

Worry-Free Compliance

Entrepreneurs seeking to maintain a well-organized and penalty-free tax filing and cash flow management system can benefit from the worry-free compliance feature, which ensures expert CPA evaluations for their business finances. This feature, as per ZenBusiness reviews, guarantees a stress-free experience for entrepreneurs.

If you opt for the Starter plan, you must pay $119 to access the worry-free compliance feature, which is included in the Pro and Premium packages. This feature covers all expenses that may be incurred to ensure that you maintain good standing with the IRS, even if you miss state requirements or filing deadlines.

Customer Service

ZenBusiness reviews boast exceptional customer service that is provided by a team of friendly and well-informed personnel. They’re readily available to offer prompt and unambiguous assistance to customers who seek their help through various channels, such as email, chat, or phone.

According to ZenBusiness reviews, the customer support team is highly responsive and always willing to provide valuable support.

>> Get Started With LLC >>

ZenBusiness Alternatives

According to ZenBusiness reviews, it has been rated as the best LLC service because of its affordable pricing, exceptional customer support, and outstanding ratings. Although it may not be the most suitable choice for all business owners. As a result, we recommend considering the top three ZenBusiness alternatives.

If you want to form a business, hiring a lawyer can be costly. However, LegalZoom offers an affordable alternative by providing legal services throughout the business formation process.

This platform is a major competitor of ZenBusiness and has comparable features. LegalZoom has been around for a long time and has a good reputation. It’s the only online legal service that guarantees customer satisfaction with a 60-day money-back policy.

LegalZoom Pricing

LegalZoom offers customers three different pricing options: the Economy package, the Standard package, and the Express Gold package. The Economy package is priced at $79, while the Standard package costs $329 and the Express Gold package is available for $349.

You may have to pay more money when using LegalZoom. For example, you will need to pay $159 each year for registered agent services. The packages offered by LegalZoom don’t come with an operating agreement, which will require an extra payment of $99.

Despite this, it should be noted that LegalZoom is still the most cost-effective option for business owners who frequently require the services of a professional attorney.

Who Is LegalZoom For?

If you’re an entrepreneur seeking a reliable platform, LegalZoom is an excellent choice due to its established reputation. It provides reasonably-priced legal services, including business advisory, at a fixed and reasonable rate. LegalZoom is beneficial for those who require ongoing legal support but don’t have their own legal counsel.

How LegalZoom Compares to ZenBusiness

In comparison to the packages offered by ZenBusiness, LegalZoom’s services are relatively pricey. Unless you require a substantial amount of continuous legal assistance, ZenBusiness provides a more cost-effective option. LegalZoom’s basic plan doesn’t include all the features to initiate a business, which is a significant disadvantage.

Pros

Inexpensive if you need ongoing legal assistance, and plans include tax advice

60-day money-back satisfaction guarantee

LegalZoom has a proven track record and a good reputation

Cons

Services for customer assistance could be improved

Costly, particularly if you don’t need continuous legal assistance

>> Try LegalZoom to Start an LLC >>

Swyft Filings is a platform that helps people quickly and easily start a business at an affordable cost. Although Swyft Filings isn’t as well-known as LegalZoom, it’s a reputable company that operates in all 50 states of the US and internationally, providing its services to customers.

Swyft Filings Pricing

Swyft Filings, much like ZenBusiness, provides services in tiers. Three plans are offered: the Basic plan for $49, the Standard package for $149, and the Premium plan for $299.

However, there’s a downside to consider. You will be required to pay an extra fee of $149 as the registered agent fee or a yearly fee of $596. The packages only offer basic formation services. In case you require complete business formation support, you will have to spend $680.

Who Is Swyft Filings For?

Swyft Filings offers speedy business formation services for entrepreneurs who are familiar with the process and desire to have their paperwork filed quickly. The company is called “Swyft” for a reason – it prioritizes fast and efficient service.

How Swyft Filings Compares to ZenBusiness

Swyft Filings caters to a different set of customers compared to ZenBusiness. Unlike the latter, which suits novice business owners in forming their entities, Swyft Filings is ideal for startup founders who possess knowledge of the intricate procedures involved in launching a business.

In addition, the cost of Swyft Filings services is high. Unless there’s a strong desire to reduce the business formation process time significantly, it’s recommended to use ZenBusiness instead.

Pros

Customers may pay in whole now or over two installments

Outstanding response times and trustworthy client service

Swyft Filings boasts a solid reputation and a high customer satisfaction rating

Flexible price structures allow you to add just what is necessary (such as a base plan PLUS expedited filing)

Cons

The cost of registered agent services is excessive

Overly dependent on outside service providers

>> Try Swyft Filings to Start an LLC >>

Incfile has been a reputable LLC formation service provider since 2004, offering online legal services that are cost-effective, efficient, and hassle-free. With Incfile, you can complete your business formation process without the need for an attorney and at a fraction of the cost charged by big players like LegalZoom.

Incfile Pricing

Incfile provides three different plans with varying prices. The first plan, the Silver plan is free for the first year and comprises registered agent services, lifetime compliance alerts, and tax consultation. The Gold plan costs $149, while the Platinum package costs $249.

However, regardless of the plan you select, Incfile offers a practical LLC business formation kit without unnecessary features that can increase costs. The company is transparent about its pricing, ensuring that there are no hidden costs to worry about.

There are no surprises regarding price since the organization is upfront about the charges.

Who Is Incfile For?

If you’re on a limited budget, Incfile is a top choice for business formation services. Their Silver Package is free and provides important features such as a registered agent service and reminders for compliance. Only state fees and an additional $40 for an Operating Agreement (if necessary) must be paid.

How Incfile Compares to ZenBusiness

Although Incfile offers a tempting deal with a free first-year offer for their basic Silver package, ZenBusiness surpasses them in terms of service quality, turnaround time, and customer support. ZenBusiness boasts a higher level of customer satisfaction than Incfile, and they receive very few client complaints.

Pros

Affordable service

Quick checkout plus one-day LLC document filing

Straightforward pricing without recurring charges

Cons

Limited legal services

Customer support reps aren’t always available

>> Try Incfile to Start an LLC >>

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) for ZenBusiness Reviews

ZenBusiness reviews and its services are often subject to a range of frequently asked questions (FAQs) by people seeking information.

Is It Worth It to Pay $119 for the Worry-Free Compliance Guarantee?

Consumers often ask themselves, “Is ZenBusiness legit, and is it worth its salt?”. With the worry-free compliance guarantee service, your business formation documents undergo a comprehensive audit to ensure that you remain compliant with the state and the IRS. This service also sends alerts for annual filing reports to help you avoid penalties due to missed deadlines.



1. Alerts for annual filing report

2. Two-year filing adjustments (clients will pay the resulting filing charges)

3. Supplying all necessary documentation (clients will pay the state filing charges)

4. Protection from any fines brought on by failure to meet statutory requirements or deadlines

ZenBusiness boasts a highly responsive customer support team that can be easily contacted through various channels such as phone, chat, or email.

They’re available from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Central Time on weekdays and 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sundays. To get in touch with the support team, you can either call 844-493-6249 or send an email to support@zenbusiness.com.

Is the ZenBusiness Registered Agent Service Necessary?

According to the law, all businesses must have their own registered agent firms. ZenBusiness is a registered agent service that can handle official government correspondence, tax forms, legal documents, and notices of lawsuits on behalf of businesses.

>> Try ZenBusiness to Start an LLC >>

Final Thoughts on ZenBusiness LLC Reviews

The purpose of ZenBusiness is to make starting a company easier through an online business formation service. This service is beneficial for small business owners who lack the financial resources to hire a legal professional to handle their legal filings.

If you use ZenBusiness LLC or incorporate a company, you will receive comprehensive instruction on every process step.

ZenBusiness reviews like this one include all the essential details about their services, including the advantages, disadvantages, fees, and other options available. With this information, you should be able to begin creating the business you’ve always wanted confidently.

>> Use ZenBusiness to Start an LLC >>