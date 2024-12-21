‘Pet Pals TV’: Celebrating service animals

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every week, “Pet Pals TV” shares a fun, interesting, and informative story about our-four legged and furry friend population.

On the latest “Pet Pals TV,” host Patty Spitler was joined by Brandt Carter, a trainer for Canine Companions.

Canine Companions, celebrating their 50th year, is a volunteering organization that gives pairs service animals with people.

The organizations trains all the puppies they get from the main Canine Companions in California. The dogs are specially trained for help.

“They raise dogs for mobility, for hearing, for PTSD…” Carter said.

“They give independence and companionship. If you want to change a life, you would donate to this program. This program is so amazing how they free people’s lives when they are placed with them,” Carter said.

At six months old, the puppies go into training for 16 months. But, Canine Companions re-certifies and follows the dog for their whole life.

Canine Companions pairs their dogs with people for free, which is a big difference from having to pay for the cost of a service animal. “These dogs are valued at $50,000 when they have completed (the training),” Carter said.