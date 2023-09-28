Pet Pals TV: Helping with Pet Funds

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every week, Pet Pals TV shares a fun, interesting, and informative story about our four-legged and furry friend population.

This week Patty Spitler, host of “Pet Pals TV,” was joined by Myranda Jennings, program manager of Anna’s Pet Care Fund. Together they discuss the mission behind Anna’s Pet Care and the importance behind it.

“Anna’s pet care fund was created to help fund the gap in emergency medicine. Dr Michael Thomas actually named the fund after his mother, Anna in order to ensure that everyone had the ability to have pets, even in those crises where maybe they would have to be faced with euthanasia or surrender their pet.” Jennings said.

Watch the full interview to learn more.