‘Pet Pals TV’: Keeping your pets safe for the holidays

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every week, “Pet Pals TV” shares a fun, interesting, and informative story about our-four legged and furry friend population.

On the latest “Pet Pals TV,” host Patty Spitler was joined by Tom Dock, the communications manager for Noah’s Animal Hospitals.

The holidays are a great time to decorate, but how safe are those decorations for your pets?

If you’re a cat owner, Dock said, avoid tinsel and garland. “…Cats like it because it catches their eye and it looks like prey… and then they play with it in their mouth. They swallow it and then all of a sudden you’ve got a surgery.”

Some decoration can be a danger to your pets and you if you’re not careful.

“Everyone loves the memes of cats knocking things over, right? Don’t leave your candles unattended,” Dock said.

He thinks the same caution should be applied to glass ornaments and snow globes, which contain antifreeze in them.

Live plants can pose a risk to pets too. Holly, Amaryllis, Lilies and Poinsettias, and live Christmas trees.

For more information on how to keep your furry friends safe and jolly for the holidays, watch the video above.