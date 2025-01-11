‘Pet Pals TV’: Indianapolis Prize prestigious award for conservation

The Indianapolis Prize is the most prestigious conservation prize in the country. 44 conservationists are nominated for the $250,000 award. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every week, “Pet Pals TV” shares a fun, interesting, and informative story about our-four legged and furry friend population.

On the latest “Pet Pals TV,” the Indianapolis Zoo President an CEO, Dr. Rob Shoemaker, spoke about the conservation prize.

The Indianapolis Prize is considered one of the most prestigious conservation awards in the country.

“The mission of the Indianapolis Zoo is to protect nature and inspire people to care for our world,” Shoemaker said.

With a prize at $250,000, the award celebrates the work of conservationist who made major contributions to nature.

“The Indianapolis Prize is without question the world’s leading award for animal conservation, and you can measure that by impact and awareness around the globe,” Shoemaker said.

44 finalists are selected and the winner will be announced at the Indianapolis Prize Gala.