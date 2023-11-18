‘Pet Pals TV’: All aboard the All Pet Express

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every week, Pet Pals TV shares a fun, interesting, and informative story about our four-legged and furry friend population.

This week, “Pet Pals TV” and “Great Day TV” host Patty Spitler was joined by Tom Dock from Noah’s Animal Hospitals, and Stewie the Bernese Mountain Dog.

Dock shares more information on Noah’s Animal Hospitals, the hospital’s history, and what services they provide as part of their All Pet Express.

“Dr. Thomas owns the animal hospitals here in town, and he saw what was happening in veterinary medicine where people have a difficult time getting in to see their veterinarian. So, he looked at other businesses and said, ‘What if we did a drive-through where all of these preventative care things can be done and people don’t have to make an appointment?’” he said.

Dock says with the All Pet Express, people can pull up to the drive-through without the need for an appointment. “They can drive up and get it done in 10 – 15 minutes, they’re out and it’s expensive,” he said.

Later, he discusses the upcoming holiday season and what foods we should avoid giving our canine companions.

“The first thing we want to do is avoid fatty food,” Dock said. “Ham is not a good thing for dogs. The skin of the turkey is not a good thing for dogs. Now, a little bit of white meat turkey would be fine.”

Other foods Dock mentions are harmful to dogs are bones, anything with onion or garlic, and many different spices. “Chocolate is bad, and please, please, please – no alcohol for the pet,” Dock added.

Enjoy the full interview above to learn more.