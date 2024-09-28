‘Pet Pals TV’: American Dog Whisperer weighs in on fixing unwanted pet behavior

On the latest “Pet Pals TV,” host Patty Spitler was joined by the American Dog Whisperer Nathan Lowe.

Does your dog have some unwanted behaviors that you can’t seem to fix? Lowe says these behaviors may be influenced by our energy as humans.

“I’ve worked with dogs overseas,” Lowe said. “And what people in America do is they make their dogs neurotic with too much conversation. We’re getting them too excited.”

Lowe says to combat this, pet owners have to be authoritative “like another dog would.”

Watch the full interview above to hear Lowe explain this authoritative behavior and see it in action.