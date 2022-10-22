Pet Pals TV

‘Pet Pals TV’: Animal rescue helps pets find forever homes

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every week, Pet Pals TV shares a fun, interesting and informative story about our four-legged and furry friend population.

This week, Patty Spitler, the host of “Pet Pals TV,” joined News 8 Saturday to talk about how an animal rescue farm provides a forever home for animals.

Watch the video above to hear about Jenkins Forever Farm animal sanctuary that provides rescue, care, love and a home to exotic and farmed animals.

