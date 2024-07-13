‘Pet Pals TV’: ARPO helping stray animals with upcoming whiskey-tasting fundraiser

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every week, “Pet Pals TV” shares a fun, interesting, and informative story about our four-legged and furry friend population.

On the latest “Pet Pals TV,” host Patty Spitler was joined by KJ McGlinn, kitty correspondent for “Pet Pals TV.”

KJ joins the show to discuss an upcoming whiskey-tasting event and fundraiser with the Alliance for Responsible Pet Ownership. Money raised at the event will go toward vetting and fixing animals that come into ARPO, and also help them care for animals pulled from overcrowded shelters.

The fundraiser runs from 1 – 4 p.m. July 21 at West Fork Whiskey in Westfield. Tickets are available on ARPO’s website.

Watch the full interview above to learn more.