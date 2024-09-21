‘Pet Pals TV’: Balloon releases – beautiful for humans, dangerous for our pets

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every week, “Pet Pals TV” shares a fun, interesting, and informative story about our four-legged and furry friend population.

On the latest “Pet Pals TV,” host Patty Spitler spoke with News 8’s Brittany Noble about the dangers of balloon releases on our environment and our animal friends.

“It’s like throwing trash in the air,” Patty said. “They say all of this goes up and they go to heaven – they don’t go to heaven. What goes up, comes down, and (our wildlife) might eat it. It gets in the oceans, it gets in the rivers, and then it stays there for a long time.”

Patty also explains what makes balloons so dangerous to animals, and provides a few alternatives to balloon releases for celebrations of life, parties, and more.

Watch the full interview above to learn more.