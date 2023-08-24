‘Pet Pals TV’: Benefits of therapy dogs

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every week, Pet Pals TV shares a fun, interesting and informative story about our four-legged and furry friend population.

This week, Patty Spitler, the host of “Pet Pals TV,” and Shelly Fisher, animal-assisted therapy manager with Eskenazi Health, join the show to talk about the true power of puppy love.

“Dogs can lower blood pressure, just touching them, can lower your cortisol levels, and increase dopamine,” she said.

Enjoy the full interview above to learn more!