Pet Pals TV: Canine Champions

Pet Pals TV: Canine Champions

by: Serena Thompson
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every week, “Pet Pals TV” shares a fun, interesting, and informative story about our four-legged and furry friend population.

On the latest “Pet Pals TV,” host Patty Spitler was joined by Brandt Carter from Canine Companions.

Canine Companions is an organization provides free service dogs to adults, children, veterans with disabilities, and professionals working in healthcare, education and more.

Service dogs are more than just therapy dogs. The dogs are trained to perform up to 40 skills with people with disabilities.

“They have (been trained to perform) anywhere from opening doors to alerting them for hearing or stopping nightmares for PTSD. There are all kinds of service of dogs they even have facility dogs for enables person working with like, people with disabilities,” Carter said.

For more information, please visit online at Canine.org.

