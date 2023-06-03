‘Pet Pals TV’: Canine Companions

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every week, “Pet Pals TV” shares a fun, interesting and informative story about our four-legged and furry friend population.

This week Patty Spitler, host of “Pet Pals TV” was joined by Brandt Carter, service dog trainer with Canine Companions, and service-puppy-in-training Linus.

Carter shares with News 8 the training process for Linus, starting from something as small as potty training to learning nearly 30 commands before going to his professional service dog training in Ohio.

Carter also discusses more about Canine Companions and everything the organization does to help service dogs.

To learn more, watch the video above.