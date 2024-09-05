Pet Pals TV: Catching up with the Indiana Canine Assistance Network

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every week, “Pet Pals TV” shares a fun, interesting, and informative story about our four-legged and furry friend population.

On the latest “Pet Pals TV,” host Patty Spitler was joined by Samantha Thompson from the Indiana Canine Assistance Network, Indiana’s only accredited service dog training program.

Patty and Samantha were joined by a service dog named Drift. Drift and other service animals are trained to help people with disabilities live more independently.

“We’re really happy to be here today to talk about the importance of service dogs because they truly change lives,” Thompson said. “They provide independence for individuals living with disabilities. And ICAN…we’re really proud to be able to offer service dogs to Indiana adults, children, and veterans living with disabilities.”

In addition to helping pair Hoosiers with service dogs, ICAN also provides training and educational resources. There are also ways for people interested in the organization to donate money and volunteer.

Click here for more information about the Indiana Canine Assistance Network.

Watch the full video above to learn more.