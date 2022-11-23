Pet Pals TV

‘Pet Pals TV’: Cats Haven

by: Alexis Mitchell
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every week, Pet Pals TV shares a fun, interesting and informative story about our four-legged and furry friend population.

This week, Patty Spitler, the host of “Pet Pals TV,” and Susan Hobbs joined News 8 to talk about “Cats-Haven” and the donations they need and some events they have coming up.

Cats Haven is Indianapolis’s oldest nonprofit, no-kill, free-roaming feline sanctuary that has been serving the Central Indiana community for over 31 years. Cats Haven specializes in long term care for special needs and elderly cats.

Learn more about Cats Haven by visiting their website here.

