‘Pet Pals TV’: Cats Haven and the ‘Cram the Van Supply Drive’

The “Cram the Van Supply Drive” is Saturday at the Pet Supplies Plus store in Broad Ripple, and all of the proceeds will go toward helping Cats Haven, located in Indianapolis.

This week Patty Spitler, host of “Pet Pals TV” was joined by Susan Hobbs, animal advocate and spokesperson with Cats Haven. Along with Hobbs is feline friend, Smudge.

“(The event) is from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., and we are cramming the van with the supplies we need, like cat food, cat litter, cleaning supplies, laundry supplies,” Hobbs shared about the event. She also spoke with News 8 about the organization’s shelter cats, most of which are seniors or have special needs.

