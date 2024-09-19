‘Pet Pals TV’: Celebrate the spooky season at ZooBoo

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every week, “Pet Pals TV” shares a fun, interesting, and informative story about our four-legged and furry friend population.

On the latest “Pet Pals TV,” host Patty Spitler sat down with Cody Mattox, media specialist for the Indianapolis Zoo, to talk about the return of a fall favorite: ZooBoo!

There’s no better way to celebrate the spookiest time of year with a trip down the Trick or Treat Trail, a trip to Pumpkin Town, or a meander through the Mirror Maze.

There are also lots of new additions this year, from new characters and menu items to the introduction of Leeward Manor, a family-friendly experience with magic and tricks around every corner.

Mattox gave Patty and News 8 anchor Dakarai Turner the spine-tingling scoop on Leeward Manor.

“The best way to kind of describe it is…like walking through a haunted house, but with less scares. The lore behind it is, it is the home of the Leeward sisters — three witches who are sisters: Tara, Whisp, and Bubbles,” Mattox explained.

As guests move through the manor, they’ll be interacting with games offered by the sisters. Visitors will even see some inanimate objects moving around through some spooky magic — but Mattox promises it won’t be too spooky.

ZooBoo kicks off Wednesday, Sept. 25 and runs every Wednesday-Sunday through Oct. 31.

Click here to learn more about ZooBoo!