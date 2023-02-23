Pet Pals TV

‘Pet Pals TV’: Celebrating K-9 Veterans Day

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every week, Pet Pals TV shares a fun, interesting and informative story about our four-legged and furry friend population.

This week, Patty Spitler, host of “Pet Pals TV,” was joined by Keith Gray from the Central Indiana K9 Association. Gray previewed an upcoming event honoring the K-9s who work with police, the military, and others.

“We’re doing a K-9 Veterans Day event coming up here in a couple of weeks on March 11. K-9 Veterans Day is actually March 13, which is a day to celebrate and honor the veteran working dogs that are serving and have served our country,” Gray said.

To learn more, watch the video above.