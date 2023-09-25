‘Pet Pals TV:’ Celebrating Labradors

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every week, Pet Pals TV shares a fun, interesting, and informative story about our four-legged and furry friend population.

This week Patty Spitler, host of “Pet Pals TV” was joined by Megan Montague, president at Lolin Inc., to speak on what to expect at Labapalooza 2023!

“Labapalooza is our annual celebration of our rescue. It’s sort of our friend-raiser and our fundraiser to support our rescue work throughout the year. And it is not just for labs, of course, we are a little bit biased partial to labs, but it is dog friendly, kid, friendly, family-friendly, and all breed friendly,” Montague said.

Labapalooza is set to take place Saturday at Mallow Run Winery from 1-5 p.m.

