‘Pet Pals TV’: Central Indiana Caged Bird Club

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every week, “Pet Pals TV” shares a fun, interesting, and informative story about our-four legged and furry friend population.

On the latest “Pet Pals TV,” host Patty Spitler was joined by Luke Shonfeld, the founder of Barnyard Party Pets, and his very special feathered friend.

Shonfeld’s mission is to help educate and entertain people of all ages who want to know more about the critters in our world.

On Thursday, Shonfeld was representing the Central Indiana Caged Bird Club, which has a big event coming up next month.

The Central Indiana Caged Bird Club Bird Fair is Nov. 10 from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. at the Hancock County Fairgrounds on Apple Street in Greenfield.

The fair will have bird cages, bird supplies, bird food, and anything else a bird owner might need. Bird breeders will also be on hand to talk to anyone interested in getting a feather friend or two.

“Like we tell people, if you are looking at maybe getting a bird, if you’re looking to get more supplies for your bird, (then come by). We have a little bit of everything there that day for you to come and check it all out,” Shonfeld explained.

Admission to the fair is $4. Guests are asked to leave their pet birds at home.