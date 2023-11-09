Pet Pals TV: Christmas at the Zoo

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every week, Pet Pals TV shares a fun, interesting, and informative story about our four-legged and furry friend population.

This week Patty Spitler is joined by public relations specialist Cody Maddox for the Indianapolis Zoo talking about the upcoming ‘Christmas at the Zoo’ event.

“We’re almost a week away. It will kick off on Saturday, November 18th. Festivities start at 5 p.m. it runs every day at 5 p.m. from the 18th to December 30th. It will be 5 to 9 Monday through Thursday and Sunday and at 5 to 10 on Fridays and Saturdays and the zoo will be opening at 2 p.m. starting on the 18th.”

Watch the full interview to learn more.