Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

Pet Pals TV: Christmas at the Zoo

Pet Pals TV: Christmas at the Zoo

by: Hunter Godby-Schwab
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every week, Pet Pals TV shares a fun, interesting, and informative story about our four-legged and furry friend population.

This week Patty Spitler is joined by public relations specialist Cody Maddox for the Indianapolis Zoo talking about the upcoming ‘Christmas at the Zoo’ event.

“We’re almost a week away. It will kick off on Saturday, November 18th. Festivities start at 5 p.m. it runs every day at 5 p.m. from the 18th to December 30th. It will be 5 to 9 Monday through Thursday and Sunday and at 5 to 10 on Fridays and Saturdays and the zoo will be opening at 2 p.m. starting on the 18th.”

Watch the full interview to learn more.

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

Your $2 bill may be...
Local News /
Election offices receive letters filled...
National News /
Puppy saved with Narcan after...
National News /
Peyton Manning Children’s Hospital earns...
Local News /
Holiday fun at Festival of...
Local News /
It’s Adopt a Hoosier Shelter...
Local News /
Israel agrees to daily pauses...
International News /
106-year-old Navy vet named grand...
Celebrating Heroes /