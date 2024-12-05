‘Pet Pals TV’ | Christmas Tree Pull features Newfoundland dogs in Thorntown

THORNTOWN, Ind. (WISH) — The holiday season is officially underway, and there’s no better way to pick out your Christmas tree than with a little help from some furry friends. On Dec. 7 and Dec. 8, Dull’s Tree Farm in Thorntown, Indiana, will host its annual Christmas Tree Pull event, where Newfoundland dogs pull Christmas trees to cars for families.

Pet Pals TV’s Patty Spitler, along with Kristen Anderson and Stephanie from South Central Newfoundland Rescue, joined News 8 to discuss the event.

Proceeds from the event will benefit South Central Newfoundland Rescue, which is a nonprofit organization dedicated to rescuing and rehoming Newfoundland dogs.

“Newfoundland is known for their large size and gentle temperament,” Spitler said. “They are perfect for the job.”

The Christmas Tree Pull is a tradition that combines the spirit of giving with the love of dogs.

The event happens at Dull’s Tree Farm.

For more on South Central Newfoundland Rescue, visit www.scnewfrescue.org.