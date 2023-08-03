Search
‘Pet Pals TV:’ Clearing the shelter

(Provided Photo/Indianapolis Animal Care Services)
by: Daja Stowe
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every week, “Pet Pals TV” shares a fun, interesting, and informative story about our four-legged and furry friend population.

This week, Patty Spitler, the host of “Pet Pals TV,” was joined by Roxie Randall, the manager of community outreach for Indianapolis Animal Care Services.

IACS will be participating in the nationwide Clear the Shelters campaign with the hope to adopt out as many animals as they can.

“It would be fantastic to end the month of August with empty cages, no animals available for adoption.  It would be a weird phenomenon for us, but it would be wonderful to all those empty cages,” Randall said.

The shelter will be hosting an adoption event on Aug. 26.

(Provided Photo/Indianapolis Animal Care Services)

