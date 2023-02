Pet Pals TV

‘Pet Pals TV’ discusses training dogs to become service animals

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A promotion of kindness is saving dogs.

Kelsey Burton from Medical Mutts and “Pet Pals TV” host Patty Spitler were joined by Milo the dog to talk about trainer rescue dogs.

As an authority in medical alert service dogs, Medical Mutts trains them promotes collaboration between dogs and people through science, education and ethical training.

Learn more about Milo and Medical Mutts on Saturday’s “Pet Pals TV,” airing at 10:30 a.m. on WISH-TV.