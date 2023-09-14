‘Pet Pals TV’: Documenting Wildlife

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every week, Pet Pals TV shares a fun, interesting, and informative story about our four-legged and furry friend population.

This week Patty Spitler, host of “Pet Pals TV,” was joined by Steve Sweitzer, Pet Pals TV contributor as they discuss wildlife photographer Joel Sartore’s works and how he is to receive the Jane Alexander Global Wildlife Ambassador Award come September 30.

“His pictures are amazing, but this is a call to action. He doesn’t want you to just look at the pictures. He wants you to look at that animal.” said Steve in regard to Joel Sartore’s photographs.

Watch the full interview to learn more.