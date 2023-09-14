Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

‘Pet Pals TV’: Documenting Wildlife

Pet Pals TV: Documenting Wildlife

by: Hunter Godby-Schwab
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every week, Pet Pals TV shares a fun, interesting, and informative story about our four-legged and furry friend population.

This week Patty Spitler, host of “Pet Pals TV,” was joined by Steve Sweitzer, Pet Pals TV contributor as they discuss wildlife photographer Joel Sartore’s works and how he is to receive the Jane Alexander Global Wildlife Ambassador Award come September 30.

“His pictures are amazing, but this is a call to action. He doesn’t want you to just look at the pictures. He wants you to look at that animal.” said Steve in regard to Joel Sartore’s photographs.

Watch the full interview to learn more.

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

‘Pet Pals TV’: One PET...
Pet Pals TV /
‘Pet Pals TV’: Puppies &...
Pet Pals TV /
‘Pet Pals TV’: Golf outing...
Pet Pals TV /
‘Pet Pals TV’: Benefits of...
Pet Pals TV /
‘Pet Pals TV’: National Service...
Pet Pals TV /
‘Pet Pals TV:’ ‘Cat Video...
Pet Pals TV /
‘Pet Pals TV’: Pet Friendly...
Pet Pals TV /
‘Pet Pals TV’: The most...
Pet Pals TV /