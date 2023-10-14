‘Pet Pals TV’: Eagle Creek Park Owl Fest

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every week, “Pet Pals TV” shares a fun, interesting, and informative story about our four-legged and furry friend population.

This week, “Pet Pals TV” and “Great Day TV” host Patty Spitler was joined by Donna Riner, the assistant manager of the Eagle Creek Ornithology Center.

Riner joined News 8 to share more about the center and the 8th annual Eagle Creek Park Owl Fest coming up on Oct. 21 – 22. Rumor has it that the fest will be a “hoot.”

Watch the interview above to learn more.