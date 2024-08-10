‘Pet Pals TV’: Exotic Feline Rescue Center

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every week, “Pet Pals TV” shares a fun, interesting, and informative story about our four-legged and furry friend population.

On the latest “Pet Pals TV,” host Patty Spitler was joined by former WISH-TV lifestyle reporter Danielle McConnell, her daughter Finley, and their new chocolate Lab puppy, Coco.

While Coco ruled the studio Saturday morning, McConnell and Patty shared the story of McConnell’s recent visit to the Exotic Feline Rescue Center in Center Point, Indiana.

The rescue provides permanent homes for exotic cats and other animals that have been abused, abandoned, or have nowhere else to go, with the underlying goal of educating the public.

Watch the full interview above to learn more!