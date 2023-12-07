Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

Pet Pals TV: Falcons take flight in Downtown Indianapolis

Pet Pals TV: Falcons take flight in Downtown Indianapolis

by: Hunter Godby-Schwab
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every week, Pet Pals TV shares a fun, interesting, and informative story about our four-legged and furry friend population.

Patty Spitler joins us on Daybreak to talk about Indiana’s Falcon population, once endangered, and how today’s Hoosier Falcons are being taken cared of now.

“What’s happened is, with civilization cutting down trees and putting out poison to other things that was diminishing them. So, what they’re doing is trying to get them back and there’s some folks out there that are trying to help them.” said Patty.

Watch the full interview to learn more.

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

What former US surgeon general...
Health Spotlight /
Foreign governments may be spying...
National News /
Indianapolis Children’s Museum holiday festivities
News /
Real Talk: Jeremiah speaks with...
News /
Indiana ranks 7th worst drivers...
Indiana News /
A Texas judge ruled that...
News /
IPS reorganizes district for 2023-2024...
Education /
Discover unique finds during Amanda’s...
Local News /