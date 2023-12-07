Pet Pals TV: Falcons take flight in Downtown Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every week, Pet Pals TV shares a fun, interesting, and informative story about our four-legged and furry friend population.

Patty Spitler joins us on Daybreak to talk about Indiana’s Falcon population, once endangered, and how today’s Hoosier Falcons are being taken cared of now.

“What’s happened is, with civilization cutting down trees and putting out poison to other things that was diminishing them. So, what they’re doing is trying to get them back and there’s some folks out there that are trying to help them.” said Patty.

Watch the full interview to learn more.