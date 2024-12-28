‘Pet Pals TV’: Meeting the new first dog of Indiana

Meeting the new First Dog of Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every week, “Pet Pals TV” shares a fun, interesting, and informative story about our-four legged and furry friend population.

On the latest “Pet Pals TV,” host Patty Spitler was joined by the first lady of Indiana, Janet Holcomb, as she introduces the new first dog of Indiana, Ollie.

Ollie is a 16-week-old miniature Schnauzer joining the Holcomb family.

Schnauzers were bred for pest control and to be a guard dog, so the family got Ollie who takes after the Holcomb’s late pet Henry, also a Schnauzer.

“(Schnauzers) were bred to think for themselves and hunt on their own, so they’re very, very smart and they’re very creative and resourceful,” Holcomb said.

Ollie is a very social dog, Holcomb said.

“He’s met a lot of people and that’s one of the benefits to getting him while we were still in office,” Holcomb said.

To see Ollie in action, watch the video above!