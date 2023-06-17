‘Pet Pals TV’: Fourth of July fireworks and their effects on pets

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every week, “Pet Pals TV” shares a fun, interesting and informative story about our four-legged and furry friend population.

The Fourth of July means fireworks, and for our pets, the loud celebration can be too much.

This week Patty Spitler, host of “Pet Pals TV” was joined by Tom Dock, director of communications at Noah’s Animal Hospitals to talk about the best practices pet owners can use to help their furry friends during the celebration.

During the firework celebration, pets can get agitated and possibly be a danger to themselves and others. It’s best to leave your pets safely indoors, preferably with a radio or TV turned on to soften the loud noises.

To learn more, watch the video above.