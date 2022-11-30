Pet Pals TV

Pet Pals TV: French bulldog took home best in show at national dog show

by: Kyla Russell
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every week, “Pet Pals TV” shares a fun, interesting, and informative story about our four-legged and furry friend population.

This week, Patty Spitler, the host of “Pet Pals TV,” was joined by Camila Fernandez, WISH-TV’s bilingual reporter and her French bulldog, Pierre, to talk about the perks of owning a French bulldog.

“Pierre is four months old, he loves to eat, he loves to play catch, he is so lovable,” Fernandez said.

Watch the full interview to learn more about the special dog breed!

