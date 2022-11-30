Pet Pals TV: French bulldog took home best in show at national dog show

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every week, “Pet Pals TV” shares a fun, interesting, and informative story about our four-legged and furry friend population.
This week, Patty Spitler, the host of “Pet Pals TV,” was joined by Camila Fernandez, WISH-TV’s bilingual reporter and her French bulldog, Pierre, to talk about the perks of owning a French bulldog.
“Pierre is four months old, he loves to eat, he loves to play catch, he is so lovable,” Fernandez said.
