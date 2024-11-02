Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

‘Pet Pals TV’: Golden Retriever energy

Pet Pals TV: Golden Retriever energy

by: Michaela Springer
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every week, “Pet Pals TV” shares a fun, interesting, and informative story about our-four legged and furry friend population.

On the latest “Pet Pals TV,” host Patty Spitler was joined by Pet Pals reporter Renee Jameson and her golden retriever, Toula!

We’ve heard the phrase “golden retriever energy,” which usually describes a golden retriever’s infectious personality, intelligence, and their fun and loyal behaviors. But what else should we know about these furry friends?

Jameson says golden retrievers are very energetic and affectionate dogs and can live around 10 to 12 years. She adds that goldens are double-coated, which requires frequent brushing and grooming every 6 to 8 weeks.

To learn more about the breed, and to see Toula steal the show, watch the video above!

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

Rush Bowls in Fishers focuses...
Focus on Food Stories /
‘The Wildest Era’ begins at...
Taylor Swift /
Party chairs share races to...
Election /
Indiana Grown: The Tasty Plate...
Focus on Food Stories /
Delphi Murders trial: Day 14...
Delphi Murders /
Eras Tour fan’s viral Halloween...
Local News /
New leader at Indiana School...
Education /
Holiday store at Glick Center...
Entertainment /