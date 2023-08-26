‘Pet Pals TV’: Golf outing to benefit senior dog rescue

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every week, Pet Pals TV shares a fun, interesting, and informative story about our four-legged and furry friend population.

This week, Patty Spitler, the host of “Pet Pals TV,” was joined by Nikki Sanders and Jim Denny, members of the morning team at WFMS radio. Along with them is also canine friend, Oscar.

Sanders and Denny join the show to talk about a golf outing the station is hosting, with all proceeds being donated to Taffy’s Touch Senior Dog Rescue.

“(The senior rescue) pulls senior dogs out of local shelters or from owners who can no longer care for them. We then place them in loving foster homes, get all their medical needs taken care of, then we adopt them out,” Sanders said.

Denny also shares information about the golf outing at 10:30 a.m. on Sept. 26 at the Gray Eagle Golf Course in Fishers. Tickets for the outing range from $100 – $350.

All ticket proceeds will go to benefit the rescue.

To participate in the golf outing, visit the event’s website, and enjoy the full interview above to learn more!