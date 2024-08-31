‘Pet Pals TV’: Grateful Fest to bring pet parade, expert panel, and more to Yorktown

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Grateful Rescue and Sanctuary is set to host its fourth annual Grateful Fest on Sept. 7, featuring a pet parade, food trucks, children’s activities, and an expert panel on pet care.

“Pet Pals TV” host Patty Spitler and Pamela Terhune, founder and president of Grateful Rescue and Sanctuary in Muncie, joined Daybreak Anchor Jeremy Jenkins to share details about the event.

“We’ll have a pet parade, and it’s not just for dogs. We’ve had all kinds of pets participate—snakes, chickens, kitty cats,” Terhune said. “It’s such a great vibe. Everybody’s happy, and there’s so much to do.”

The festivities will kick off at 11 a.m. at Morrow’s Meadow in Yorktown, with Dixie the Praying Dog serving as the grand marshal of the pet parade. Attendees can expect a range of family-friendly activities, including an expert panel on pet care.

Spitler will moderate the panel, featuring Tom Dock, Nathan Lowe, and Haley from Rose Holistic Pet Supply. “They’ll be there to answer questions and provide valuable insights for pet owners,” Terhune said.

Grateful Rescue, based in Muncie, has helped find homes for a wide variety of dogs, from Yorkies to Pit Bulls. “We’ve helped around 600 dogs so far, and we’re proud to say we have a very low return rate,” said Terhune.

The event will also feature food trucks, with snacks available for both humans and pets. Terhune encouraged attendees to bring donations, including dog food, to support the rescue.