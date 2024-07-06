‘Pet Pals TV’: Grateful Rescue and Sanctuary promotes over 600 rescue animals

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every week, “Pet Pals TV” shares a fun, interesting, and informative story about our four-legged and furry friend population.

On the latest “Pet Pals TV,” host Patty Spitler was joined by Pamela Terhune, the founder and executive director of Grateful Rescue and Sanctuary, to talk about the hundreds of adoptions she has promoted.

According to its website, the rescue’s goal is “to connect people with rescue animals and ensure homeless animals live in a joyful sanctuary, not confined cages.”

Terhune says her passion to start the rescue came after her first husband died in 2008. “I had this huge property and home and I decided to share it with lots of pets,” she said. “I raised my babies there, and now they’re all grown up and gone, and now I’m on fur babies.”

She shares the story of one of her rescues, Zinc, who she says is the rescue’s new mascot. She also tells the story of rescuing 26 dachshunds after the founder of an Evansville dachshund sanctuary passed away.

To learn more about the rescue, visit their website and watch the full video above.