‘Pet Pals TV’: Grayson the cat’s medical journey

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every week, “Pet Pals TV” shares a fun, interesting, and informative story about our four-legged and furry friend population.

On the latest “Pet Pals TV,” host Patty Spitler was joined by KJ McGlinn, kitty correspondent with “Pet Pals TV,” and McGlinn’s cat Grayson.

McGlinn joins the show to share Grayson’s recent medical scare, where they found a lump under his chin. Luckily, the lump turned out not to be cancerous, but Grayson will still need surgery to have the lump removed.

McGlinn shares what the road ahead looks like for Grayson, including his recovery, what special treatments he will get, and more.