‘Pet Pals TV’: Halloween safety tips for pets

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every week, “Pet Pals TV” shares a fun, interesting, and informative story about our four-legged and furry friend population.

This week, “Pet Pals TV” and “Great Day TV” host Patty Spitler was joined by Tom Dock, director of communications at Noah’s Animal Hospitals and investigative reporter for “Pet Pals TV.” Another special guest on this week’s show is Dock’s dog Kratos, an Indy Eleven mascot.

While Halloween is a fantastically fun and freaky time for humans, it can pose many dangers to pets.

Dock shares with News 8 the most common dangers, such as exposure to chocolate or trick-or-treaters coming to the door, and provides remedies to help your pets feel safe and comfortable in their space – and hopefully still have a Happy Halloween!

Watch the interview above to learn more.