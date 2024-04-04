‘Pet Pals TV:’ Hoosier the Therapy Dog to retire

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each week, Pet Pals TV shares a fun, interesting, and informative story about our four-legged and furry friend population.

This week, Patty Spitler, host of “Pet Pals TV,” was joined by News 8’s Hanna Mordoh, her sister Aran Mordoh, educator at Indiana University Health, and her dog Hoosier.

Aran, Hanna, Patty, and Hoosier stopped by WISH-TV Midday to talk with News 8’s Jeremy Jenkins about Hoosier’s retirement.

