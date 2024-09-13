Search
Pet Pals TV: Horses helping Hoosier kids and families

by: Ashley Fowler
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every week, “Pet Pals TV” shares a fun, interesting, and informative story about our four-legged and furry friend population. 

On the latest “Pet Pals TV,” reporter Renee Jameson joined News 8 midday anchor Dakarai Turner with a wonderfl story about horses helping Hoosier kids and families.

The Children’s TherAplay Foundation in Carmel uses a special kind of horse therapy to help children with disabilities. It’s the largest outpatient clinic in the country, offering physical, occupational, speech therapies on horses to help kids 18 months to 13 years old.

