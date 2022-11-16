Pet Pals TV

‘Pet Pals TV’: Indiana cat obsession

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every week, “Pet Pals TV” shares a fun, interesting, and informative story about our four-legged and furry friend population.

This week, Patty Spitler, the host of “Pet Pals TV,” was joined by KJ McGlinn, kitty correspondent for “Pet Pals TV,” to talk about cat-obsession characteristics.

“There are some characteristics of cat-obsessed people. Cat-obsessed people actually take their cats to their annual checkups. So, they keep up with their health, keeping ahead of preventative care and all of that helps our cats lives,” McGlinn said.

Watch the full interview to learn more about what makes someone cat obsessed.