Pet Pals TV

‘Pet Pals TV:’ Indiana musicians to host ‘Sunset Show’ fundraiser for pets in need

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every week, “Pet Pals TV” shares a fun, interesting and informative story about our four-legged and furry friend population.

This week, Patty Spitler, the host of “Pet Pals TV,” was joined by kitty correspondent, K.J. McGlinn.

McGlinn talked about Speedway Animal Rescue’s upcoming “Sunset Show” fundraiser at Meadow Park.

On Aug. 6, Indiana musicians Rich Hardesty and Jennie DeVoe will team up to raise money for Speedway Animal Rescue.

Dog lovers are asked to bring their dogs (on leashes), blankets, and lawn chairs to give back to some local furry friends.

The shelter is suggesting pet lovers make $25 donations to help more pets find homes and help with other expenses.

Find out more about the Sunset Show or make a donation at the Speedway Animal Rescue website.