Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

‘Pet Pals TV’: Indianapolis Zoo’s ‘Animals and All That Jazz’

by: Michaela Springer
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every week, Pet Pals TV shares a fun, interesting, and informative story about our four-legged and furry friend population.

This week Patty Spitler, host of “Pet Pals TV,” was joined by Cody Mattox from the Indianapolis Zoo, to talk about the zoo’s summer event, “Animals and All That Jazz.”

Every Thursday until Aug. 3, zoo-goers can enjoy music performed by local jazz artists from all different genres. Along with the music, people can enjoy food and visit the animals until 7 p.m.

Watch the full interview to learn more!

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

Deputy John Durm remembered as...
Local News /
Man dead after single-vehicle crash...
Local News /
Actor, singer and style icon...
Entertainment /
1 dead, 1 critically injured...
International News /
Indiana DNR: Body of 6-year-old...
Indiana News /
Farm fields don’t just feed...
National News /
Heavy rains swamp Northeast again...
National News /
California’s Death Valley sizzles as...
National News /