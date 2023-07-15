‘Pet Pals TV’: Indianapolis Zoo’s ‘Animals and All That Jazz’

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every week, Pet Pals TV shares a fun, interesting, and informative story about our four-legged and furry friend population.

This week Patty Spitler, host of “Pet Pals TV,” was joined by Cody Mattox from the Indianapolis Zoo, to talk about the zoo’s summer event, “Animals and All That Jazz.”

Every Thursday until Aug. 3, zoo-goers can enjoy music performed by local jazz artists from all different genres. Along with the music, people can enjoy food and visit the animals until 7 p.m.

Watch the full interview to learn more!