‘Pet Pals TV’: Indianapolis Zoo’s new conservation award

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every week, “Pet Pals TV” shares a fun, interesting and informative story about our four-legged and furry friend population.

The Indianapolis Zoo does wonderful things to teach the publish about nature and animals, and the zoo is now introducing an addition to its original Conservation Prize, targeted at a younger demographic.

This week Patty Spitler, host of “Pet Pals TV,” joined News 8 to share an interview with Steve Sweitzer, Great Day TV and Pet Pals TV report, that discusses the new award and its very first winner.

To learn more, watch the video above.